Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,615 for 760kg

Prices remained on a high on last Friday (June 22nd).

Bullocks sold to £1,615 for 760kg, heifers sold to £1,095 for 570kg, weanlings sold to up to £910, suckler cows sold to £1,680 and fat cows sold to £1,359.30 for 690kg.

BULLOCKS

Herbert Cowan £1,615/760kg, £1,500/720kg, R and G Moore £1,420/705kg, £1,240/615kg, £1,240/470kg, £1,180/570kg, £1,180/500kg, £1,160/570kg, £1,130/560KG, £1,100/510kg, £1,095/470kg, £1,080/505kg, £1,000/485kg, £1,000/495kg, Richard Moore £1,420/625kg, £1,400/680kg, £1,355/635kg, £1,350/655kg, £1,260/590kg, £1,220/580kg, £1,200/550kg, £1,190/530kg, £1,130/525kg, £1,100/505kg, £1,090/505kg, £1,075/500kg, £1,030/455kg and £1,020/480kg.

HEIFERS

Dermot Nugent £1,095/570kg, £1,080/495kg, O £1,060/530kg, £1,000/510kg, £960/495kg, £955/465kg, £950/440kg, £935/500kg, £885/450kg, £855/490kg, Ciaran McKenna £1070/480kg, 945/535kg, £900/395kg, Gerald McCullagh £940/425kg, £935/440kg, B O’Loughlin £790/350kg, £775/425kg, O McKenna £785/395kg,Michael McCrory £740/375kg, £700/290kg and Gerald McCullagh £720/385kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

John Convery £910/410kg, £890/80kg, £890/370kg, James Kelly £895/400kg, Andrew Johnston £855/335kg, £850/375kg, Gregory Park £800/485kg, £725/440kg, C O’Boyle £725/310kg, Barry McCullagh £720/415kg, £700/455kg, Andrew Johnston £700/425kg, Sean Mullan £690/340kg, James Kelly £680/295kg, Ronald Tomb £675/300kg, £655/290kg, Bracken Hill Farms £660/275kg, Barry McCullagh £645/385kg, John and Jacqueline Dora £605/270kg and Ralph Pickering £600/255kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

M Kelly £830/390kg, £800/410kg,£760/360kg, C O’Boyle £795/310kg, Gerard Deeny £755/360kg, £740/330kg, C Moore £755/320kg, £740/325kg, Sean Mullan £705/360kg, C O’Boyle £695/275kg, £680/275kg, £630/275kg, £590/270kg, John Lavery £690/320kg and Sean Mullin £680/300kg, £670/330kg, £620/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Seamus Bradley £1,680, £1,630, £1,560, Thomas Carson £1,360, Edward McLaughlin £1,320, £1,210, £1,110 and S Kerr £1,200 and £1,180.

FAT COWS

John Boyle £1,359.30/690kg, Sean Trainor £1,224.60/780kg, £1,174.80/890kg, Seamus Quigg £1,165.10/610kg, Kieran McCullagh £1,143.10/710kg, Sean Trainor £1,121.40/630kg, S Lynch £1,053/650kg, S Lynch £1,039.60/660kg, Edward McErlean £1,021.60/690kg, Ralph Pickering £1,003.20/760kg, G Deeney £996/600kg, Henry McBride £96.80/660kg, Kieran McCullagh £968.50/650kg, Sean Trainor £963.60/660kg, S Moore £957/660kg, Kieran McCullagh £954/600kg, Eddie McElhinney £945/630kg, Norman Dallas £910.80/690kg, Peter McGurk £886.50/620kg, Joe Logue £878.40/610kg and Kieran McCullagh £872.10/570kg.