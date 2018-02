Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,635 for 790kg

A full yard of quality stock with a total clearance, top prices to date.

Bullocks sold to £1,635 for 790kg, heifers sold to £1,470 for 660kg, weanlings sold to up to £965 and fat cows sold to £1,513.60 for 860kg.

BULLOCKS

Laura Morrison and Lynne Mountstephen £1,635/790kg, £1,470/740kg, £1,405/730kg, £1,400/650kg, £1,390/720kg, £1,385/680kg, Fergus Ferguson £1,585/760kg, £1,520/760kg, Seamus Loughran £1,375/630kg, £1,350/590kg, £1,315/580kg, £1,295/610kg, £1,290/580kg, £1,290/560kg, £1,250/500kg, £1,240/540kg, £1,230/540kg, Gorthill Farms £1,345/660kg, £1,320/590kg, Henry Gribbon £1,345/600kg, £1,300/580kg, Mark Armstrong £1,300/620kg, Ronald Davidson £1,300/630kg, £1,290/560kg, £1,280/620kg, James McCallan £1,335/610kg, £1,300/580kg, £1,285/570kg, £1,280/580kg, Gorthill Farms £1,250/570kg, £1,245/560kg, James McCallan £1,245/590kg,£1,225/570kg, Henry Gribbin £1,240/580kg and John McKeever £1,220/640kg.

HEIFERS

B Quinn £1,470/660kg, £1,405/630kg, £1,355/590kg, £1,345/620kg, £1,310/560kg, £1,240/550kg, £1,200/530kg, £1,190/550kg, R and C Patrick £1,320/640kg, £1,185/610kg, £1,140570kg, £1,120/570kg, £1,100/550kg, John McKenna £1,230/590kg, £1,170/560kg, £1,105/550kg, £1,100/570kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,190/570kg, £1,160/600kg, £1,075/520kg, £1,035/490kg, £1,030/480kg, £1,010/500kg, Derek Kerr £1,175/610kg, £1,135/560kg, £1,060/510kg, £1,015/530kg, £1,005/510kg and B Quinn £1,140/510kg, £1,110/550kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Tony Walls £965/410kg, P O'Kane £940/450kg, Seamus Loughran £930/400kg, Eric O'Connor £900/420kg, £875/350kg, Jude Martin £900/480kg, Michael Loughran £860/340kg, V Black £850/350kg, £840/320kg, P O'Kane £845/440kg, Andrew Fleming £840/400kg, £800/410kg, £795/340kg, £790/390kg, Gerry O'Hagan £835/340kg, Arthur McNally £820/380kg, Jude Martin £810/410kg, £770/360kg, Eric Connor £800/370kg, £800/370kg, S and A Conway £790/380kg, £790/380kg, V Black £790/310kg, £790/310kg and Gerry O'Hagan £775/340kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Tony Walls £825/350kg, V Black £780/360kg, S and A Conway £770/380kg, Charles Warnock £750/340kg, Michael McGlade £750/350kg, Tony Walls £740/340kg, £705/310kg, £685/280kg, V Black £705/340kg, £700/320kg, £700/350kg, £665/320kg, S and A Conway £680/310kg, Robert Stark £670/310kg, £660/310kg, £650/240kg and Tony Walls £610/240kg, £590/260kg.

FAT COWS

K McOscar £1,513.60/860kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,379.40/660kg, Annie Mullin £1,350.50/730kg, David Hempton £1,313.40/660kg, Paul Molloy £1,279.20/820kg, J Donnelly £1,246.40/820kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,221.30/590kg, Seamus McCloskey £1,160.70/730kg, Patrick McKenna £1,109.80/620kg, £1,091.90/610kg, £1,069.50/690kg, P and A Miller £1,107.80/580kg, Seamus McCloskey £1,088/680kg, Orval Wilson £1,062.40/640kg, Ivan Henderson £1,033.60/680kg, Joe McWilliams £1,030/650kg, Jude Martin £1,012.60/610kg and Patrick McKenna £1,008/800kg.