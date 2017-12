Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,310/600kg

Higher prices than ever last Friday at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,310/600kg, heifers £1,300/580kg, weanlings up to £840 and suckler cows £1,150 and fat cows £1,606.50/850kg.

BULLOCKS

David Hawthorn £1,310/600kg, Eric Shannon £1,210/580kg, Ballymena Farmer £1,205/510kg, £1,180/520kg, £1,165/590kg, £1,160/520kg, £1,140/500kg, £1,105/500kg, £1,105/490kg, £1,100/520kg, £1,085/510kg, £1,080/520kg, £1,070/500kg, £1,115/510kg, £1,110/530kg, £1,035/490kg,£1,030/480kg, £1,030/490kg, £1,000/520kg, £1,000/460kg, Gerald Tomb £1,190/580kg, £1,185/540kg, Maurice Bell £1,190/570kg, £1175/550kg, Anthony McCullagh £1,150/560kg, William Davis £1,135/570kg, David Hawthorn £1,130/640kg, £1,080/550kg, £1,055/540kg, B Stewart £1,080/510kg, Colin Adams £1,075/570kg, £1,120/560kg, M Bell £1,110/550kg, Robert Guy £1,100/560kg, £1,090/550kg,Gary Speers £1,070/550kg, John McDevitt £1,060/490kg, D Hawthorn £1,050/550kg,£1,040/520kg, £995/530kg, Robert Guy £1,045/500kg, £1,030/510kg, £1,000/500kg, £1,000/550kg, M Bell £1,040/540kg, £1,010/530kg and Gerald Tomb £1,005/540kg.

HEIFERS

Francis Cushenan £1300/ 580kg, £1,270/640kg, £1,215/610kg, £1,210/590kg, William Moore £1,210/660kg, A Moore £1,165/590kg, £1,130/600kg, John Cavanagh £1,145/580kg, William Moore £1,120/540kg, £1,110/540kg, £1,010/520kg, Kevin McCann £1,045/500kg, John Cavanagh £1,010/540kg, £990/500kg, £985/520kg, £985/490kg, David Glasgow £970/560kg, Cochrane Boyle £950/470kg, Kevin McCann £945/520kg, £940/500kg, Joe McWilliams £920/490kg, John Cavanagh £900/500kg, £900/510kg, £885/500kg, William David £900/530kg, William Moore £900/460kg, Colin Adams £895/530kg, Cochrane Boyle £890/440kg, Eric Shannon £860/490kg, Thomas Muldoon £860/410kg, Colin Adams £835/490kg, Thomas Muldoon £820/390kg and Anthony McCullagh £820/540kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Vivian Black £870/390kg, £870/400kg, £830/380kg, £790/370kg, £730/340kg, £700/330kg, B and G O’Neill £850/360kg, Edward Ewing £800/390kg, Brian McCartney £725/410kg, £655/360kg, £610/370kg, £600/360kg, £565/390kg, £550/380kg, Philip McClelland £635/350kg and Wilbert Wylie £590/330kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Brian O’Neill £840/440kg,£755/410kg, £720/400kg, £715/390kg, £700/420kg, £700/390kg, £700/410kg, £675/380kg, £660/360kg, Vivian Black £800/380kg, £715/350kg, £710/370kg, Wilbert Wylie £750/270kg, Edward Ewing £610/390kg and D Farrell £610/290kg, £590/250kg, £580/250kg, £570/250kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Patrick Tracey £1150, Sean McShane £1040, £960, Shane McCloskey £1030, Philip McClelland £930, Philip Bryson £910 and Sean McShane £900, £890.

FAT COWS

Omagh farmer £1,606.50/850kg, Gerard Mullan £1,290/1000kg, Karl Mullan £1,262.90/730kg, £1255.60/730kg, Omagh farmer £1,241/730kg, Aidan Quinn £1,197/630kg, Declan Rafferty £1,174.20/570kg, Karl Mullan £1,100.50/710kg, D Rafferty £1,086.40/560kg, S Clarke £1,058.40/720kg, £1,021.20/690kg, Cathal Slean £1,008/480kg, Liam Young £1,001.70/630kg, John Kelly £979.60/620kg, D Kelly £954.80/620kg, John Robinson £938/700kg, Colm McCloskey £902/550kkg, Michael Daly £897.80/670kg, B and G O’Neill £897/460kg, I Derby £881.60/580kg, Niall McCullagh £876/600kg, S Kelly £875.70/630kg, Kevin Kelly £875/700kg, S Lynch £840/510kg, Paul McKenna £808.50/550kg, B and G O’Neill £804/600kg,£771.40/580kg, £64.50/550kg, W Kenning £788.90/490kg and Cathal Slean £750.30/410kg.