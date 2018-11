Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sold to £1,445 for 720kg

Prices remained strong on Friday, November 9th.

Bullocks sold to £1,445 for 720kg, heifers sold to £1,250 for 520kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,040 and fat cows sold to £1,419 for 860kg.

BULLOCKS

John McKenna £1,445/720kg, £1,255/580kg, £1,240/620kg, Ralph Pickering £1,380/670kg, Tom McKenna £1,200/470kg, £1,180/540kg, £1,130/490kg, P J and M O'Neill £1,200/590kg, £1,105/560kg, Robert Guy £1,145/570kg, Stanley Watterson £1,095/520kg, P Callow £1,075/650kg, £1,000/590kg, R Watterson £1,070/500kg,Dominic McGurk £1,065/490kg, Robert Guy £1,060/530kg, Maura Bradley £1,020/450kg, Philip Murphy £1,000/470kg, £990/460kg, £980/430kg, £970/410kg, £970/440kg, R Watterson £980/460kg, Maura Bradley £960/410kg, £955/410kg, £940/430kg, £935/410kg, £905/400kg, P Callow £935/590kg, R Lind £910/460kg and Philip Murphy £905/380kg, £890/390kg, £890/410kg.

HEIFERS

S Miller £1,250/520kg, £1,190/510kg, William O'Brien £1,150/510kg, W Galway £1,135/550kg, E and J Doris £1,095/530kg, £1,080/550kg, £1,050/540kg, £1,020/540kg, £970/510kg, Ralph Pickering £1,010/470kg, £1,010/490kg, £960/420kg, £955/450kg, £950/450kg, P and M O'Neill £1,105/540kg, £1,075/580kg, William O'Brien £980/480kg, Stanley Watterson £950/500kg, R Mawhinney £940/460kg, William O'Brien £940/440kg, £915/490kg, W Galway £900/470kg, Stanley Watterson £900/480kg, E and J Doris £890/460kg, Eric Shannon £880/430kg, William O'Brien £850/450kg, C O'Kane £840/510kg, Michael Conway £830/510kg, W Galway £800/480kg and E Shannon £780/380kg, £730/370kg.

WEANLING MALE

Keith McMullin £1,040/520kg, A Caldwell £900/460kg, £880/450kg, £875/420kg, S Moore £850/410kg, £850/450kg, £830/390kg, Keith McMullin £840/410kg, James McKernan £805/390kg, £750/380kg and Christopher O'Kane £680/390kg.

FAT COWS

John Diamond £1,419/860kg, Frank Stewart £1,327.70/710kg, £1,155/770kg, Michael Doyle £1,167/90/510kg, E and J Doris £1,021.80/780kg, James McDowell £955.8/810kg, John Lowe £950.40/660kg, Seamus Moore £934.80/760kg, McKinney Brothers £900.6/570kg, Michael Doyle £882.30/510kg, Dessie Rooney £882/700kg, J and E Ryan £878.40/610kg, Frank Stewart £864.30/670kg, Kenney Watters £864/600kg, Stanley Ferguson £840/750kg, G Haughey £831.90/470kg, £806.40/480kg, Dessie Rooney £819/650kg and Michael Doyle £811.20/520kg.