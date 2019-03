Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,562.40/930kg

Prices were on a high on Friday showing obvious great demand.

Bullocks sold to £1,345 for 690kg, heifers sold to £1,290 for 650kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,140 and fat cows sold to £1,562.40/930kg.

BULLOCKS

Glenn Cuddy £1,345/690kg, £1,230/620kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,215/630kg, James Porter £1,340/720kg, £1,220/630kg, C Convery £1,230/620kg, £1,215/630kg, William Ferson £1,210/680kg, J Morrison £1,210/670kg, James Chivers £1,205/540kg, £1,200/580klg, Joseph McNamee £1,200/600kg, £1,200/630kg, £1,190/600kg, £1,160/590klg, £1,155/560kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,195/620kg, £1,195/590kg, £1,190/600kg, £1,185/600kg, £1,160/610kg, £1,150/580kg, James Porter £1,170/600kg, John Quinn £1,160/620kg, J Morrison £1,155/570kg, William Ferson £1,150/680kg, £1,140/650kg, £1,125/640kg, Gary Foster £1,140/580kg, C Convery £1,140/540, G Clarke £1,135/610kg, John J Quinn £1,135/600kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,120/590kg, £1,105/590kg, William Ferson £1,110/680kg, J Morrison £1,100/580kg, £1,100/620kg and J McKenna £1,100/570kg.

HEIFERS

John J Quinn £1,290/650kg, Hugh Nugent £1,240/640kg, £1,240/630kg, £1,200/610kg, £1,200/620kg, £1,195/620kg, £1,190/620kg, £1,180/600kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,165/570kg, £1,165/600kg, £1,160/580kg, £1,155/560kg, £1,140/570kg, £1,100/570kg, £1,060/530kg, C Spence £1,195/620kg, £115/630kg, £1,170/650kg, Ronald Cahoon £1,195/620kg, £1,175/590kg, James Chivers £1,155/550kg, John J Quinn £1,145/590kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,145/560kg, Eamon McCloskey £1,050/570kg, £1,040/520kg, Arnold Whiteside £1,040/530kg, Gerard Mooney £1,040/630kg, Henry McBride £1,035/460kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,030/510kg, Lloyd McGoern £1,020/530kg, Eric Connor £1,010/500kg and Michael Mimnagh £1,000/500kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Thomas Kelly £1,140/580kg, James Chivers £1,065/490kg, £1,040/440kg, £1,035/480kg, £1,000/500kg, £990/480kg, £990/490kg, John J Canavan £1,045/540kg, £1,000/530kg, Stanley Ferguson £1,000/420kg, David Hempton £990/390kg, John Canavan £970/490kg, C Kealey £970/410kg, £965/390kg, James Chivers £965/460kg, £965/480kg, £950/410kg, £915/440kg, David Hempton £960/380kg, Pat McKenna £935/330kg, C Kealey £935/400kg, Joe Canavan £920/460kg, £915/480kg, £905/440kg, Annie McHugh £915/420kg, Robert Scullion £900/420kg, Annie McHugh £895/400kg, King Fams £885/340kg, Robert Starke £865/370kg, David Hempton £850/360kg, Robert Scullion £850/400kg, Stanley Ferguson £845/460kg, Thomas Kelly £845/360kg, Pat McKenna £840/330kg, Joe Canavan £840/440kg, £835/450kg, Patrick McGarvey £830/320kg and C Kealey £830/330kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Alan Hempton £1,050/410kg, Robert Starke £1,035/450kg, Stanley Ferguson £1,015/450kg, Paul Downey £980/330kg, Robert Carke £930/380kg, William Mulholand £915/370kg, David Hempton £900/370kg, Samuel McCullagh £895/400kg, Stanley Ferguson £860/410kg, £840/390kg, Francis McErlean £855/340kg, £825/340kg, Pat McKenna £800/320kg, £795/340kg, David Houston £795/370kg, Annie McHugh £795/360kg, Murray £790/320kg, William Mulholand £785/330kg, Stanley Ferguson £780/360kg, Paul Downey £775/330kg, William Mulholland £765/270kg and Patrick Murray £760/290kg, £715/290kg, £700/270kg.

FAT EWES

Bracken Hill Farms £1,562.40/930kg, Eamon McCloskey £1,450/880kg, £1,401.40/770kg, John Donnelly £1,450.40/740kg, £1,424.50/770kg, £1,360/680kg, £1,353.20/680kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,131.90/770kg, Brendan O’Neill £1,314/730kg, £1,295/740kg, John Donnelly £1,247.40/660kg, Eamon McCloskey £1,124/720kg, £1,107.20/640kg, James Booth £1,194.60/660kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,115.10/630kg, D Irwin £1,121.80/790kg, William Hutchinson £1,108.40/680kg, David Glasgow £1,087.50/750kg, Louise and Michael O’Neill £1,068.80/640kg, William Hutchinson £1,043.20/640kg, £1,024/640kg, £973.50/590kg, David Hempton £979.20/680kg, Thomas Whiteside £960/590kg, Louis and Michael O’Neill £953.60/640kg, W D and W J Campbell £951.40/710kg, Seamus Close £943.80/660kg, Pearse and Matthew Rafferty £938.70/630kg, Michael McBride £921.60/720kg, David Glasgow £911.20/680kg, P and M Doherty £892.50/750kg and Henry Palmer £889.60/640kg.