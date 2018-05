Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,768 for 680kg

Record prices to date on Friday, April 27th.

Fat cows sell to 260ppk Belgian Blue cow £1,768 for 680kg, Mr V and K Preston, Omagh selling 4 cows averaging 235ppk.

Bullocks sold to £1,470 for 680kg, heifers sold to £1,090 for 520kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,100 and suckler cows sold to £1,600.

BULLOCKS: Olive Henderson £1,470/680kg, £1,320/640kg, Hugh Nugent £1,465/630kg, Moyola Farms £1,385/680kg, William Moore £1,330/670kg, £1,275/660kg, Kenneth Brown £1,330/620kg, Hugh Nugent £1,320/540kg,£1,255/580kg, £1,240/560kg, £1,230/550kg, £1,205/540kg, John Lynn £1,300/630kg, £1,280/640kg, £1,215/540kg, £1,200/590kg, Michael McCrory £1,260/660kg, £1,220/620kg, £1,200/600kg, Norman McAdoo £1,200/560kg, £1,190/550kg, £1,150/490kg, James Murphy £1,200/590kg, Kenneth Brown £1,185/580kg, William Moore £1,185/640kg, Hugh Nugent £1,180/570kg, £1,175/500kg, Moyola Farms £1,175/620kg, Robert McCann £1,175/500kg and John Lynn £1,170/50kg.

HEIFERS: Kenneth Brown £1,090/520kg, £1,070/560kg, Moyola Farms £1,070/550kg, James Murphy £1,050/530kg, Norman Thompson £1045/490kg, £1,000/490kg, Peter O’Murray £1,000/540kg, K Brown £1,000/510kg, £945/460kg, Moyola Farms £970/570kg, James Murphy £950/520kg, £930/430kg, £900/460kg, Sean Muldoon £945/460kg, John Reid £905/490kg, Brendan McCloskey £900/470kg, £900/470kg, £900/430kg, Norman Thompson £895/440kg, £845/420kg, H and M Lavery £890/400kg, £885/390kg, Una Lee £855/400kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £815/440kg, £810/470kg, Sean Muldoon £805/420kg, Eddie McElhinney £800/430kg, Thomas O’Connor £800/400kg and Brendan McCloskey £800/360kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Charles Loughran £1,100/400kg, James Hogg £1,090/480kg, £1,040/470kg, £1,000/510kg, Gerry O’Hagan £1,060/460kg, £990/420kg, £980/430kg, £970/420kg, £940/480kg, £940/410kg, £915/400kg, £910/470kg, Alan Hogg £1,050/470kg, Niall McIvor £950/400kg, James Hogg £930/430kg, Peter Quinn £920/360kg, Joseph Dickson £915/370kg, £905/380kg, Robert Robinson £895/420kg, Charles Loughran £890/360kg, £890/370kg, £880/340kg, £870/350kg, John Brolly £880/420kg, Gerry O’Hagan £870/410kg, £860/370kg, John Brolly £850/430kg and Ernest Brolly £845/400kg.

WEANLING FEMALE: Gerard McNamee £1,010, James Wilson £865/400kg, £845/380kg, Peter O’Murray £860/370kg, Pat McKenna £855/350kg, £780/330kg, £780/320kg, Jude Martin £810/380kg, £750/370kg, Niall McIvor £755/470kg, £745/390kg, £735/380kg, Paul Downey £740/290kg, James Wilson £720/370kg, £705/380kg, Ivan Frazer £710/250kg, Ian McAleese £710/420kg, Martin Teague £710/330kg, Jude Martin £700/390kg, £700/350kg, £700/360kg, Jack Campbell £700/380kg, John Brolly £680/390kg, £675/400kg, R and S Mawhinney £675/360kg, £650/340kg, John Brolly £660/330kg and Pat McKenna £655/260kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Michael McGlade £1,600, £1,400 and I and A Sinclair £1,050, £980.

FAT COWS: K and V Preston £1,768/680kg, £1,567.80/670kg, Samuel McCracken £1,411.20/840kg, Damian McElduff £1,411/830kg, Joseph Dickson £1,409.10/770kg, K and V Preston Farms £1,407.40/620kg, £1,386/630kg, Robert Robinson £1,379.70/730kg, Adain Clarke £1,377/810kg, Frank Stewart £1,372/700kg, Patrick Fullen £1,368/720kg, £1,275/750kg, Samuel McCracken £1,272/800kg, £1,265.40/740kg, £1,235.80/740kg, Adrian Hamilton £1,183/700kg, Edward McErlean £1,169.20/740kg, Cormac Clarke £1,166.10/690kg, Frank Stewart £1,156/680kg, John Murphy £1,153.20/620kg, James Rainey £1,128.40/620kg, Ian McAleese £1,128/600kg, Samuel McCracken £1,127/700kg, £1,088/680kg, Edward McErlean £1,106/700kg, Lewis Quinn £1,101.60/680kg, Patrick Fullen £1,083.30/690kg, £1,018.40/670kg and Frank Stewart £1,079.70/610kg.