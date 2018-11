Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Heifers sell £1,395

A large entry of stock on Friday with bullocks selling to £1,385 for 670kg, heifers selling to £1,395 for 690kg and fat cows sold to £1,109.60 for 760kg.

BULLOCKS

M O’Kane £1,385/670kg, Gary Arthur £1,380/720kg, £1,320/660kg, C Convery £1,325/640kg, £1,275/630kg, M O’Kane £1,275/590kg, £1,250/570kg, £1,245/610kg, £1,240/620kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,200/630kg, £1,200/620kg, £1,200/580kg, C Convery £1,170/550kg, Gary Hur £1,170/650kg, Samuel Lees £1,165/590kg, JWH Farms £1,165/650kg, £1,110/630kg, Harold Sinclair £1,145/550kg, M O’Kane £1,145/620kg, £1,100/560kg, Francis Devlin £1,080/510kg, £1,060/510klg, £1,055/520kg, £1,035/500kg and JWH Farms £1,070/580kg, £1,045/560kg, £1,030/660kg, £1,000/550kg.

HEIFERS

Harold Sinclair £1,395/690kg, C Convery £1,180/630kg, £1,150/560kg, Harold Sinclair £1,090/580kg, Adrian Cudden £1,030/480kg, £1,000/480kg, £990/470kg, £950/440kg, £945/450kg, £900/450kg, £890/460kg, Una Lee £880/420kg, Frank Donnelly £855/430kg, Kieran Monaghan £845/410kg, S Crozier £820/440kg and Adrian Cudden £810/440kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

P O’Kane £1,080/450kg, Andrew Johnston £890/430kg, £860/410kg, £825/410kg, £810/360kg, £795/380kg, Danny McMaster £805/400kg, Peter McGurk £750/300kg, Daniel Grant £725/290kg, £690/330kg, £575/260k and Thomas McLaughlin £670/300kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

P O’Kane £865/440kg, £750/440kg, Andrew Johnston £730/390kg, Peter McGurk £650/300kg, Daniel Grant £645/340kg, £540/260kg, £400/210kg and Mary Warnock £600/360kg.

FAT COWS

Hugh Lennox £1,109.60/760kg, W D Spence £971.50/670kg, D Wright £934.80/760kg, £871/670kg, Gerard Lynch £919.80/730kg, Andrew Clerkin £858.40/580kg, Hugh Lennox £832.50/750kg, Gerard Lynch £828.40/760kg, N Donaghy £805.20/660kg, £714/680kg, D Wright £793.60/640kg, Andrew Clerkin £732/600kg, Mark Allen £702/520kg and Kieran Monaghan £683.20/610kg.