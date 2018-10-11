Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Heifers sell to £1,305 for 570kg

More top prices this week. A strong trade in all sections on Friday (October 5th).

Bullocks sold to £1,540 for 830kg, heifers sold to £1,305/570kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,000, suckler cows sold to £1,210 and fat cows sold to £1,203 for 680kg.

BULLOCKS

John Diamond £1,540/830kg, Seamus Brady £1,385/650kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,370/690kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,370/590kg, Seamus Brady £1,360/680kg, £1,355/640kg, £1320/650kg, £1,315/610kg, £1,280/570kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,320/670kg, Martin Duggan £1,300/610kg, C McBride £1,300/590kg, Trevor Paul £1,300/640kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,290/550kg, John Lowe £1,280/660kg, Martin Brogan £1,241/650kg, S McElroy £1,275/580kg, £1,260/640kg, Thomas Kelly £1,270/640kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,260/600kg, Pat Logue £1,250/610kg, Martin Duggan £1,245/580kg, P J and M O’Neill £1,240/550kg, £1,225/560kg, Seamus Bradley £1,240/620kg, Alastair Wilson £1,232.80/670kg, £1,232/700kg, Trevor Paul £1,235/630kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,265/530kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,260/610kg, Ralph Pickering £1,215/550kg, Miss Iso Lees £1,215/570kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £1,200/510kg, £1,195/520kg, Thomas McGovern £1,200/570kg, Stanley Watterson £1,190/560kg, Pat Logue £1,185/530kg and Seamus Brady £1,180/550kg.

HEIFERS

Kenneth McKinstry £1,305/570kg, John Mullan £1,300/620kg, Oliver McElvogue £1,280/590kg, Thomas Jeffers £1,180/600kg, William O’Brien £165/580kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1,165/530kg, Oliver McElvogue £1,160/550kg, £1,140/520kg, Dominic Murphy £1,155/590kg, Mark McLoughlin £1,145/520kg, Paul Kelso £1140/580kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1,130/520kg, £1,125/500kg, Thomas Jeffers £1,120/540kg, £1,100/530kg, £1,080/540kg, Oliver McElvogue £1,120/500kg, £1,115/520kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,110/560kg, £1105/530kg, Dominic Murphy £1,095/560kg, Paul Kelso £1,090/500kg, Mark McLoughlin £1,075/480kg, Miss Iso Lees £1,075/510kg, William O’Brien £1,070/530kg, Donald Fleming £1,070/510kg, £1,060/570kg, Oliver McElvogue £1,070/560kg, Stanley Watterson £1,060/610kg, Desmond O’Kane £1,050/500kg, William O’Brien £1,050/520kg and Thomas Jeffers £1035/480kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

B and G O’Neill £1,000/470kg, £970/470kg, Kennedy Watters £1,000/420kg, £870/320kg, W Spence £900/430kg, £760/330KG, C and M McCann £840/290kg, B and G O’Neill £820/430kg, £650/390kg, Patrick Murphy £770/350kg, C McNabb £760/320kg, £730/290kg, £720/330kg, £700/310kg, C and M McCann £600/230kg and James Hamill £600/370kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Kennedy Watters £900/530kg, £900/490kg, £900/560kg, £890/500kg, £885/490kg, £885/490kg, £870/420kg, £770/510kg, £770/350kg, £760/360kg,£715/420kg, £705/350kg, £700/360kg, £700/340kg, S Murray £830/450kg and Patrick Murray £645/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Peter Morris £1,210, £1,210, £1,210, £1,190, £1,150, £1,090, £1,080, £1,070, £1,060, £1,060, £1,040, £1,000, £1,000, £1,000, A McElduff £1,100, £1,100, £1,100 and William Campbell £1,100.

FAT COWS

M Cartin £1,203/680kg, Osmond Bell £1,159/610kg, £1,062/590kg, Joseph Dickson £1,125.90/810kg, J and E Ryan £1,058.60/670kg, John Palmer £1,055.30/610kg, £1,040/650kg, £1,036.80/720kg, £1,001.70/630kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,036/700kg, J and C Higgins £1,011.20/640kg, Thomas Jeffers £999/740kg, Charles McNa2.50/750kg, John Reid £965.20/965.20/760kg, W Galway £949/730kg, Brendan and Conor McLoughlin £949/650kg, John Connell £945.50/610kg, B and G O’Neill £933.30/510kg, Samuel McCracken £907.20/720kg, £889/700kg, W Galway £884/650kg, Osmond Bell £884/680kg and Thomas Jeffers £877.50/650kg.

FAT BULLS

James £1,435/820kg, Kevin McAleer £1,301.50/950kg and Alaistair Wilson £1,292.20/710kg.