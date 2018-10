Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Strong trade for suckler calves

A large entry of calves on Tuesday sold to a strong trade.

MALE CALVES: Ian McAleese £1,165/510kg, £1,000/470kg, £940/430kg, £925/420kg, Seamus Loughran £975/370kg, Patrick McGarvey £920/350kg, £910/370kg, £900/370kg, Neil Hutchinson £910/300kg, £885/310kg, S Daly £900/360kg, Robert Overend £875/350kg, Alan Patterson £865/340kg, £810/300kg, £800/270kg, £800/310kg, Bernard Colgan £860/340kg, Patrick Crawley £830/320kg, £795/310kg, S McWilliams £800/380kg, Kennedy Watters £790/280kg, Richard Palmer £790/320kg, £780/330kg, P McGarvey £790/310kg, A Patterson £780/320kg, £770/300kg, £770/290kg, £765/290kg, Pat McKenna £780/300kg and Kennedy Watters £760/260kg.

HEIFER CALVES: Ian McAleese £765/370kg, Parick McGarvey £760/360kg, £760/370kg, £700/320kg, Patrick McGarvey £700/310kg, £680/320kg, £670/260kg, £660/290kg, £640/360kg, £635/250kg, £625/280kg, S Lynch £715/300kg, Neil Hutchinson £705/290kg, £700/300kg, Patrick Crawley £695/330kg, £655/330kg, Alan Hutchinson £650/300kg, Bernard Colgan £645/310kg and Pat McKenna £640/280kg.

Prices remain strong this week.

Bullocks sold to £1,575/810kg, heifers sold to £1,300/650kg and fat cows sold to £1,215/900kg.

BULLOCKS: Herbert Cowan £1,575/810kg, £1,320/660kg, Cathal Shivers £1,365/720kg, John McKeever £1,350/710kg, £1,310/660kg, £1,290/660kg, Brian McFall £1,345/640kg, Maurice Diamond £1,320/720kg, Cathal Shivers £1,280/620kg, £1,255/610kg, £1,255/630kg, Roddy Kearney £1,255/550kg, Seamus Brady £1,245/690kg, Brian McFall £1,240/610kg, Henry Kearney £1,220/680kg, £1,200/670kg, Hugh Gribben £1,215/520kg, £1,215/490kg, Maurice Diamond £1,200/620kg, £1,190/670kg, Cathal Shivers £1,195/560kg, £1,140/540kg, R Kearney £1,165/520kg, £1,150/620kg, £1,105/540kg, £1,100/520kg, Thomas Kelly £1,155/620kg, £1,140/600kg,Thomas Boyd £1,140/610kg, £1,140/590kg, J and A McGurk £1,130/590kg, Stanley Watterson £1,115/580kg, £1,110/590kg, Thomas Kennedy £1,110/590kg.

HEIFERS: C Spence £1,300/650kg, £1,255/600kg, £1,215/640kg, £1,095/610kg, Alan Reid £1,160/520kg, £1,150/530kg, £1,080/490kg, £1,075/510kg, £1,030/510kg, £1,000/480kg, £985/470kg, £950/520kg, Seamus Brady £1,090/610kg, £1,030/570kg, £1,000/480kg, £930/500kg, Hawthorn Heights £1,070/500kg, £980/480kg, £925/470kg, £915/450kg, £905/460kg, £900/450kg, £900/460kg, £900/450kg, £890/390kg, £890/490kg, Allister Sampson £985/570kg, £885/510kg and Alan Reid £915/440kg.

FAT COWS: John McKenna £1,215/900kg, Paul McGovern £1,184.40/840kg, Christopher Slane £1,076.40/690kg, S Moore £1,047.60/540kg, Joseph Heagney £1,029.60/660kg, J O'Neill £1,003/850kg, James Doris £988/760kg, J and A McGurk £979.20/680kg, Liam Nugent £964.80/670kg, S Clarke £945.70/490kg, Norman McConnell £936/720kg, Michael McKenna £931.30/670kg, Paul McGovern £904.50/670kg, Samuel McLean £900/600kg, Liam Nugent £891/660kg and Stephen Bell £855.50/590kg.