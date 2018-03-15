Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Top prices to date

Top prices to date. Bullocks selling to £320ppk - selling up to £1,395.

Heifers up to 260ppk - selling up to £1,400, weanlings to 320ppk - selling up to £1,060. Fat cows up to 226ppk - selling up to £1,943.60 for 860kg.

BULLOCKS

Ciaran Kelly £1,395/610kg, Laura Morrison £1,385/720kg, £1,330/630kg, £1,320/640kg, Brian Kelly £1,375/620kg, William Kealey £1,375/590kg, £1,330/620kg, Harold Sinclair £1,375/650kg, £1,300/620kg, Brian Kelly £1,300/710kg, £1,300/620kg, Maurice Hamilton £1,300/660kg, John Tohill £1,290/510kg, £1,280/540kg, Ciaran Kelly £1,280/580kg, Seamus McDonnell £1,265/690kg, £1,230/640kg, £1,230/620kg, £1,200/660kg, £1,185/630kg, £1,185/670kg, Robert McCann £1,250/600kg, £1,215/590kg, £1,200/590kg, Maurice Diamond £1,245/560kg, £1,200/520kg, Harold Sinclair £1,240/590kg, Laura Morrison £1,235/580kg, £1,200/570kg, William Moore £1,235.20/640kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,081/530kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,230/540kg, £1,180/590kg, C Spence £1,220/580kg, Ciaran Kelly £1,180/520kg, William Moore £1,180/560kg and John Tohill £1,175/510kg.

HEIFERS

Harold Sinclair £1,400/710kg, £1,340/750kg, £1,285/570kg, William Kealey £1,350/650kg, £1,300/590kg, £1,300/640kg, Seamus Loughran £1,310/600kg, £1,295/630kg, £1,280/630kg, £1,255/600kg, £1v235/530kg, £1210/550kg, £1,200/580kg, £1,195/570kg, £1,195/520kg, £1,090/510kg, £1,070/90kg, £1,055/490kg, £1,040/490kg, £1,040/520kg, Francis McCullagh £1,290/620kg, £1,200/620kg, David Duncan £1,250/580kg, Michael Loughran £1,215/560kg, Harold Sinclair £1,205/590kg, Alan Hogg £1,180/520kg, Michael Dunn £1,150/500kg, £1,145/500kg, James Hogg £1,140/510kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,085/490kg, Michael Loughran £1,035/510kg, £990/440kg, Andrew Johnston £980/480kg and Tom Rodgers £970/480kg.

WEANLING MALE

P O'Kane £1,060/370kg, Dessie Rafferty £1,055/390kg, £1,010/460kg, £1,000/440kg, £1,000/370kg, £980/340kg, E Doris £1,030/420kg, £990/400kg, Hugh O'Hagan £1,030/360kg, B and G O'Neill £1,020/430kg, Gerard Deeny £995/410kg, Andrew Fleming £985/420kg, Mark Seffen £980/400kg, Hugh O'Hagan £980/330kg, B and G O'Neill £980/410kg, Gerard Deery £965/420kg, Michael Quinn £960/390kg, Dessie Rafferty £960/410kg, £940/440kg, £940/400kg, £825/360kg, £915/390kg, £910/360kg, £905/330kg, Hugh Lagan £950/360kg, Michael Quinn £940/390kg, £930/380kg, Mark Seffen £920/350kg, James Doherty £920/390kg, B and G O'Neill £920/410kg, Seamus McWilliams £905/370kg and Andrew Fleming £900/350kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Samuel McLean £970/430kg, James Chivers £965/430kg, £930/420kg, £920/390kg, £905/380kg, £870/370kg, Eoin Loughran £960/430kg, Danny McMaster £900/430kg, £865/370kg, P O'Kane £890/380kg, £870/380kg, James Doherty £875/390kg, Samuel McLean £865/340kg, £850/350kg, £840/380kg, Eoin Loughran £860/370kg, £850/350kg, £835/380kg, James Chivers £860/420kg, B and G O'Neill £830/370kg, Michael Quinn £805/350kg and Danny McMaster £800/340kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Frank Owens £1,210, Sean M Swiggan £1,200, £1,200, William Turkington £1,100 and Frank Owens £1,100, £1,050.

FAT COWS

David Campton £1,943.60/860kg, £1,387.20/680kg, Michael Quinn £1,424/890kg, Ivor Purcell £1,417/1090, Peter O'Neill £1,396.80/970kg, John Potter £1,376./800kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,331.70/690kg, £1,186.80/690kg, £1,221/660kg, John Beattie £1,220/1000, Sean McSwiggan £1,186.80/690kg, B Hempton £1,177.50/750kg, Alan Hogg £1,174.80/660kg, David Hempton £1,159.20/630kg, Francis McNally £1,139/670kg, Seamus Loughran £1,138.80/730kg, £1131.60/690kg, £1,131.60/690kg, A O'Neill £1,065.30/670kg, Thomas Whiteside £1058.40/630kg, £1,036.20/660kg, £101.20/680kg, £1,010.60/620kg, Dessie Rafferty £1,052/630kg, Patricia McGurk £1,046.50/650kg, James O'Kane £995.40/630kg, D Rafferty £994.50/650kg.