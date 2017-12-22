Dropped calves sell to £420 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A great entry of 250 cattle on Friday (December 15th) The calves were judged by Jamie Milligan, Tandragee, Peter McNulty and Sean Quinn, both from Cullyhanna.

E and J Murtagh from Derrylecka won the overall champion with a Simmental bull selling at £420 to judge Jamie Milligan.

An Aberdeen Angus bull from S O’Hare, Castlewellan sold at £415 to Connolly Brothers, Glenanne.

A Simmental bull from E and J Murtagh sold at £400 to C Annett, Kilkeel.

A second prize Charolais bull from D Rafferty from Armagh sold at £380.

Fergal Young from Annalong sold a third prize Belgian Blue bull at £360 to J Milligan and a first prize Belgian Blue heifer at £340 to a Dungannon farmer.

Alan Tormey from Clough sold third prize Belgian Blue heifer at £300 to James Henderson.

67 WEANLINGS: A Keady farmer topped this section at £780 for 434k Limousin. A top per kilo of 263.3 pence was paid to a Hilltown farmer for 264k male at £695. A 280k lot at £680 or 243p/k, 290k at £700 or 241p/k. Legananny farmer: 188k at £490 or 261p/k, 194k at £480 or 247p/k, 218k at £475. A Torrybrae farmer: 278k at £580. Hillsborough farmer: 336k at £750. Castlewellan farmer: 274k at £630 twice. Downpatrick farmer: 272k at £745.

HEIFERS: Downpatrick farmer: 272k at £545, 368k at £685, 230k at £500. Armagh farmer: 258k at £550. Castlewellan farmer: 200k at £580, 584k at £1,080. Poyntzpass farmer: 506k at £890. Ednego farmer: 426k at £700, 394k at £610. Ballymagenty farmer: 290k at £580. Jerrettspass farmer: 486k at £885, 448k at £865.

FAT COWS: Katesbridge farmer: 720k at £975. Ballinran farmer: 688k at £725, 592k at £585.

BULLOCKS: Edenagarry farmer: 646k at £1,265, 562k at £1,200. Hillsborough farmer: 630k at £1,325. Castlewellan farmer: 526k at £1,200. Moyadd farmer: 632k at £1,215, 630k at £1,150. Donaghmore farmer: 660k at £1,100. Banbridge farmer: 538k at £975, 544k at £950, 494k at £910, 512k at £900. Jerrettspass farmer: 486k at £885, 448k at £865, 480k at £855.

A good trade all round for sheep on Tuesday evening. A Dromore farmer sold 28k lambs at £91. Kilkeel farmer: 25.9k at £90. Shinn farmer: 27k at £90. Rathfriland farmer: 2 lots of 24.5k at £87.50. Keady farmer: 23.9k at £87. Killyleagh famre: 24.3k at £87.50. Ardarragh farmer: 24.5k at £86.50. Keady farmer: 24.9k at £86.

FAT EWES

Killyleagh farmer: 3 lots, £100, £85 and £76. Hilltown farmer: £85. Ballynahinch farmer: £82. Jerrettspass farmer: £80. Ballela farmer: £80.

The next sheep sale is on Tuesday 9th January 2018. The mart would like to wish all their customers a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

included a show and sale of dropped calves.

This section contained the best quality calves this autumn.