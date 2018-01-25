Dropped calves sell to £450 at Rathfriland Co-Op

While snow reduced the numbers on Friday, there was still a good entry for the month of January.

Dropped calf numbers held up well with 77 entered.

A Hereford bull calf from Sheepbridge only one month old sold at £450.

Heifer calves sold to £370 on three occasions for 2 Limousins and 1 Belgian Blue from Lurgancahone and Hillsborough.

A Katesbridge farmer topped the weanling section at £835.

A top of 257p/k was paid for an outstanding Charolais male from Annaclone ie 284k at £730.

A smaller entry of heifers sold to £760 from a Ballinran farmer with £740, £725 and £700 obtained by a Warrenpoint farmer.

Bullock quality was good with a top of £1,195 paid to a Dromore farmer for a 590k Charolais.

£1175 was paid to a Rathfriland farmer for a 594k Charolais.

A Ballyward farmer sold suckler stock at £1,100 and £1,080.

Fat cows sold to £990 for 728k and £770 for 650k etc.

DROPPED CALVES

Sheepbridge farmer: Hereford bull £450. Derrylecka farmer: Hereford bull £280 and £275. Lurgancahone farmer: Limousin heifers, £370 twice. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue heifers £370 and £335. Ballyward farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £290, Belgian Blue bull £255. Armagh farmer: Limousin heifer £275 twice. Warrenpoint farmer: Simmental heifer £270. Katesbridge farmer: 2 Belgian Blue heifers £270 and £260.

WEANLINGS

Katesbridge farmer: 400k at £835. Annaclone farmer: 322k at £760, 284k at £730, 302k at £700, 328k at £700, 308k at £700, 298k at £680. Newcastle farmer: 350k at £700, 280k at £565, 288k at £590. Hilltown farmer: 280k at £565, 280k at £515, 264k at £605. Shinn farmer: 312k at £600, 378k at £735. Crossgar farmer: 360k at £660. Ballinran farmer: 308k at £620.

BULLOCKS

Dromore farmer: 592k at £1,195, 580k at £1,165, 522k at £1,075. Rathfriland farmer: 594k at £1,175, 554k at £1,125, 548k at £1,100, 548k at £1,065. Castlewellan farmer: 580k at £900. Ballynafern farmer: 576k at £960, 490k at £860.

A great entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw a terrific trade for all classes of stock.

Hoggets sold to £98 for 30k from Ballyward.

All heavy hoggets sold from £95 to £98 each.

222 fat ewes were a flying trade to £107 for an Artana farmer.

The top 10 lots of ewes sold from £96 up.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £160 for a Kilkeel farmer.

HOGGETS

Ballyward farmer: 30k at £98. Fedney farmer: 24k at £97 or 404p/k and 24.4k at £97. Corbett farmer: 26k at £97. Dromara farmer: 29k at £96. Kilkeel farmer: 26k at £96. Maze farmer: 25.7k at £96. Ringsend farmer: 26k at £95. Corbally farmer: 24.8k at £95. Gransha farmer: 28k at £95. Hillsborough farmer: 24k at £94.50. Shinn farmer: 20k at £78 etc.

222 FAT EWES

Artana farmer: £107, £103, £98. Kilkeel farmer: £105. Annalong farmer: £100. Clough farmer: £100. Hilltown farmer: £99. Kilkeel farmer: £98. Cabra farmer: £96. Rathfriland farmer: £96. Rostrevor farmer: £94. Katesbridge farmer: £90. Rathfriland farmer: £90.