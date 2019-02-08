Dry cows sell from €500 to €1,660 each at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, February 4th with a good trade again for all stock on offer.

Hoggets sold at:

€90 to €105 for 35-40kgs;

€105 to €115 for 40-45kgs;

€115 to €125 for 45-50kgs;

€125 to €134 for 50-56kgs.

Springers sold from €140 to €180.

Ewes with 1 lamb from €140 to €180.

Ewes with 2 lambs from €200 to €260.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €134.

Cattle sale Thursday, February 7, 2019: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €570 to €890 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €880 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €740 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €1,000 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €610 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,660 each.

A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

An excellent trade for quality in-spec cattle while lighter plainer types and friesian cross cattle would be most difficult to sell.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,660/head.

Please note that the sale of weanlings will now take place every Thursday after the usual weekly cattle sale beginning on Thursday, February 14, 2019 until further notice.

Intake from 12/noon.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.