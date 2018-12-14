Dry cows sell from €550 to €1,395 at Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, December 10th at the annual Christmas lamb show and sale.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 28-34 kgs;

€80 to €90 for 34-40 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 40-46 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 46-50 kgs;

€108 to €118 for 50-57 kgs.

Show lambs sold at: First prize and champion pen of five Continental cross lambs sold at €200 for 48 kgs and purchased by Roy Craig on behalf of Bernard McCarron, Butchers, Raphoe.

Second prize and reserve champion pen of five Continental cross lambs sold at sold at €166 for 49 kgs and purchased by Ciaran McCullagh of Ciaran’s Butchers, Raphoe.

Third prize pen of five Continental cross lambs sold at €164 for 48 kgs and purchased by Roy Craig on behalf of Bernard McCarron, Butchers, Raphoe.

First prize pen of five Suffolk cross lambs sold at €106 for 49 kgs and purchased by John Patton, Drumkeen.

Second prize pen of five Suffolk cross lambs sold at at €112 for 47 kgs and purchased by John Patton, Drumkeen

Thirrd prize pen of five Suffolk cross lambs sold at €108 for 48 kgs and purchased by Nelson Mc Connell, Raphoe.

Dry ewes sold from €60 to €125 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, December 13th 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €575 to €830 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €630 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €685 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €630 over.

Dry cows - €550 to €1,395 each.

Trade was good for all types of cattle at the last cattle sale of the year in Raphoe Mart on Thursday, December 13th.

Continental cattle and Aberdeen Angus cattle were selling very well while Friesian cattle and out of spec cattle remain difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.45/kg.

Fat cows sold from €550/head to €1,395/head.

Raphoe Mart would like to wish all customers a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Last sale of 2018

Last sheep sale on Monday, December 17th at 11am.

First sales of 2019

First sheep sale on Monday, January 7th at 11am.

First cattle sale on Thursday, January 10th at 11am.