Dry cows sell from €600 to €1,315 each at Raphoe Mart

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €580 to €850 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €770 over.

Store bullocks - €380 to €795 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €850 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €735 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,315 each.

Another excellent entry this week again at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, March 21.

Trade for strong forward cattle remains good and similar to last week.

Trade for lighter cattle, bulls and heifers has improved with increased farmer activity around the ring selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €3.10/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €3.00/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,315/head.

Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 6.30pm.

Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred females - cows, heifers and maidens.

Entry forms are available from the mart office,

Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.