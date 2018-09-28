Dry cows sell from €600 to €1,450 each at Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 24th with a good trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €72 for 30-33 kgs;

€65 to €80 for 33-36 kgs;

€75 to €85 for 36-41 kgs;

€84 to €95 for 41-45 kgs;

€90 to €105 for 45-50 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 50-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €110 to €172.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €124.

Cattle sale Thursday, September 27th 2018

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €875 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €960 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €880 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €825 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €740 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,450 each.

Another great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, September 27th with a great lively trade all round.

Plainer types still remain most difficult to sell but more customers for these have seen prices increase on the previous week.

Quality cattle in great demand and customers favouring to purchase more forward stores.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,450/head.

Breeding sheep sales will now be sold on Mondays along with the usual weekly sheep sale instead of Wednesday nights.

Sale at 11am.

First weanling sale of the season will be held on Tuesday, October 2nd 2018 at 7pm.

This is also a show and sale.

Classes for the show:

Class 1 Best male – Born from September 1st 2017 to December 31st 2017.

Class 2 Best female – Born from September 1st 2017 to December 31st 2017.

Class 3 Best male – Born from January 1st 2018.

Class 4 Best female – Born from January 1st 2018.

Please note that animals for the show must be home reared.

Intake from 4pm, show at 5pm and sale at 7pm.

For sale on Thursday, October 4th 2018

20 Continental bullocks.

Home reared - majority U grade.

For sale on Thursday, October 11th 2018.

18 Continental heifers.

Home reared - majority U grade.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.