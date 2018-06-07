Dungannon Mart: Aberdeen Angus steer sells to £1,415

A seasonal entry of stock saw prices peak at £1,415 for 685kg Aberdeen Angus steer (207.00), while heifers peaked at £1,175 for 515kg Charolais (228.00).

Dropped calves topped at £340 Shorthorn beef bull and heifer calves sold to £300 for Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,380 for Charolais cow and Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf at foot.

Weanling prices cleared to £965 for 468kg Aberdeen Angus bull (206.00) and weanling heifers topped at £940 for 390kg Charolais (242.00).

STEERS (60)

Steer prices remain strong to top at £1,415, 685kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00) presented by S Bell; R J Ramsay £1,355, 600kg Charolais (227.00), £1,240, 600kg Charolais (207.00); K Burrows £1,160, 490kg Limousin (237.00), £980, 420kg Limousin (233.00), £925, 395kg Limousin (234.00), £800, 335kg Limousin (239.00); A Bowden £1,150, 495kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00), £1,120, 490kg Simmental (229.00), £1,030, 480kg Limousin (215.00), £985, 415kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (237.00), £950, 435kg Limousin (218.00); R Newport £1,050, 450kg Limousin (233.00), £900, 350kg Limousin (257.00), £870, 345kg Limousin (252.00), £850, 340kg Limousin (250.00), £810, 355kg Limousin (228.00); J Hogg £1,000, 380kg Limousin (263.00), £990, 360kg Limousin (275.00), £950, 345kg Limousin (275.00), £940, 350kg Limousin (269.00) and P Traynor £955, 430kg Aberdeen Angus (222.00), £900, 400kg Limousin (225.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer trade topped at £1,175, 515kg Charolais (228.00) presented by D Hammond, £1,000, 410kg Charolais (244.00), £970, 455kg Charolais (213.00), £840, 420kg Charolais (200.00) and S Davidson £945, 440kg Limousin (215.00), £890, 455kg Aberdeen Angus (196.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A larger entry of dropped calves cleared to £340 Shorthorn beef bull calf presented by K McGuigan; S Johnston £335 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; T Lester £305 Limousin bull; J Kelly £280 Herefor bull; R Crawford £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Bayne £250 Belgian Blue bull, £245 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bulls sold from £70 to £145; heifer calves peaked at £300 Limousin presented by S Boyd, £280 Hereford heifer; T Lester £290 Limousin heifer, £255 Limousin heifer, £250 Limousin heifer; R Crawford £265 Limousin heifer, £260 Hereford heifer, £215 Hereford heifer; R and A Davis £255 Hereford heifer and D Bayne £220 Belgian Blue heifer and S Johnston £200 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices remain strong to top at £965, 465kg Aberdeen Angus bull (206.00) presented by I Irwin, £805, 300kg Charolais (267.00), £560, 265kg Charolais (271.00); P Wylie £915, 430kg Charolais (212.00), £890, 430kg Charolais (208.00); S Mallon £840, 285kg Limousin (296.00); weanling heifers sold to a height of £940, 390kg Charolais (242.00) forwarded by M McNally, £800, 320kg Limousin (248.00), £795, 300kg Limousin (263.00), £780, 350kg Limousin (224.00), £780, 280kg Limousin (278.00), £730, 305kg Limousin (239.00), £705, 270kg Limousin (260.00); S Slean £900, 365kg Charolais (245.00), £770, 325kg Limousin (235.00) and S McCulla £670, 300kg Limousin (224.00).