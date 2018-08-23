Dungannon Mart: Charolais steer sells for £1,460

A similar entry of stock saw prices continue to strengthen to peak at £1,460 for 650kg Charolais steer (225.00).

While heifers topped at £1,375 for 615kg Belgian Blue (224.00).

Dropped calves sold to a height of £370 for Limousin bull and heifer calves to £340 for Hereford.

Weanlings prices peaked at £880 for 445kg Aberdeen Angus bull (197.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £880 for 400kg Charolais (215.00).

STTER (90)

A much sharper demand for steers this week with a top price paid of £1,460, 650kg Charolais (225.00) presented by R Davidson, £1,440, 680kg Charolais (212.00), £1,375, 680kg Charolais (202.00); W J Parks £1,330, 630kg Limousin (211.00), £1,225, 580kg Charolais (212.00); E Crozier £1,125, 560kg Limousin (201.00); S Henderson £1,125, 515kg Limousin (218.00); T Wallace £1,110, 545kg Limousin (204.00); A Bowden £1,055, 520kg Charolais (205.00); J Mallon £1040 515kg AA (202.00), £1035 485kg Lim (214.00), £970 480kg Lim (202.00); J Hogg £940 420kg Lim (234.00), £930 375kg Char (248.00); V Patterson £935 450kg Lim (208.00); S Hoines £920 410kg Lim (225.00); M & S Doyle £895 x 3 440kg SHB (203.00), £860 425kg Char (202.00); R Sharkey £860 395kg Char (218.00); M Wilson £810 370kg Lim (219.00), £805 395kg Lim (204.00), £720 320kg Lim (225.00), £595 275kg Lim (216.00); M Mullan £750 355kg Lim (211.00).

HEIFERS (50)

First choice heifers sold to a top of £1,375, 615kg Belgian Blue (224.00) presented by C McAuley, £980, 475kg Limousin (206.00); E Crozier £1,180, 510kg Belgian Blue (231.00), £1,080, 445kg Belgian Blue (243.00), £1,070, 470kg Charolais (228.00), £920, 425kg Limousin (217.00); D Colhoun £1,120, 560kg Limousin (200.00), £1,100, 545kg Charolais (202.00), £1,025, 505kg Simmental (203.00), £870, 435kg Limousin (200.00); T Boden £1,070, 500kg Limousin (214.00), £1,070, 485kg Simmental (220.00), £1,060, 505kg Simmental (210.00); K Fox £950, 440kg Charolais (216.00); M McCann £945, 445kg Limousin (212.00); S Hoines £845, 415kg Limousin (204.00), £780, 385kg Limousin (203.00), £690, 330kg Limousin (209.00), £660, 325kg Limousin (203.00) and S Davidson £840, 415kg Limousin (202.00).

DROPPED CALVES (80)

A much sharper trade for all classes of calves peaked at £370 Limousin bull presented by M Bloomer, £200 Limousin bull; R Hughes £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Donaghy £345 Belgian Blue bull; S Glasgow £250 Limousin bull, £235 Limousin bull, £215 Limousin bull; J Livingston £240 Aberdeen Angus bull, £215 Aberdeen Angus bull; P Lavery £230 Simmental bull; M Robinson £210 Limousin bull.

Meanwhile reared Friesian bulls sold from £170 to £270; heifer calves cleared to £340 Hereford presented by A Fox, £310 x 2 Hereford heifers, £300 Hereford heifer, £295 Hereford heifer; M Bloomer £320 Limousin heifer; M Sheridan £220 x 2 Charolais heifers, £210 x Charolais heifers; K Hunter £200 Hereford heifer and R Hughes £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

A smaller entry of weanlings sold to a height of £880, 445kg Aberdeen Angus steer £197.00) presented by R Hughes; A Bowden £820, 330kg Limousin (248.00), £780, 325kg Charolais (239.00), £700, 335kg Hereford (208.00), £560, 280kg Hereford (200.00); D Hammond £590, 270kg Hereford (216.00); W Stafford £560, 265kg Limousin (212.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £860, 400kg Charolais (216.00) presented by C Fay £780, 340kg Charolais (228.00); W Stafford £605, 290kg Limousn (209.00); P Beggan £585, 255kg Limousin (228.00), £550, 255kg Limousin (215.00), £490, 210kg Limousin (230.00) and J Hughes £545, 245kg Limousin (221.00), £535, 265kg Charolais (203.00), £485, 205kg Charolais (235.00).