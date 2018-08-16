Dungannon Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,340

Prices continue to strengthen to peak at £1,380, 665kg Limousin steer (208.00).

Heifers sold to £1,305, 620kg Charolais (211.00); fat cows sold to £1,340 875kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (153.00); dropped calves topped at £375 Limousin bull and heifers calves £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer; weanling sold to £955 475kg Charolais steer (201.00) and weanling heifers sold to £745, 350kg Charolais (211.00).

STEERS (70)

Steer prices continue to strengthen to peak at £1,380, 665kg Limousin (208.00) presented by O O’Neill, £1,360, 640kg Charolais (213.00), £1,300, 630kg Limousin (206.00), £1,220, 595kg Limousin (205.00); E McKenna £1,250, 625kg Charolais (200.00), £1,160, 565kg Charolais (205.00), £1,120, 535kg Charolais (209.00), £1,100, 535kg Charolais (206.00); A Hobson £1,190, 585kg Charolais (204.00), £1,150, 550kg Limousin (209.00), £1,110 555kg Limousin (200.00), £1,100, 550kg Simmental (200.00); D McCool £1,175, 570kg Charolais (206.00); A Somerville £1,130, 560kg Charolais (202.00); S Goan £1,070, 510kg Hereford (210.00); I Hewitt £1,020, 490kg Limousin (208.00), £955, 475kg Limousin (201.00); D Quinn £890, 440kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00), £830, 415kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00); H Brownlee £880, 440kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (200.00); N Irwin £870, 410kg Limousin (212.00)and W Somerville £870, 430kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00).

HEIFERS (65)

Heifer prices topped at £1,305, 620kg Charolais (211.00) presented by T Boden, £1,195, 540kg Charolais (221.00), £1,170, 560kg Charolais (209.00), £1,140, 570kg Charolais (200.00), £1,090, 560kg Charolais (195.00), £1,005, 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (201.00); A McIvor £1,210, 620kg Charolais (195.00), £1,190, 610kg Charolais (195.00); A Somerville £1,125, 550kg Limousin (205.00), £1,015, 505kg Aberdeen Angus (201.00), £930, 435kg Limousin (214.00); D Allen £1,090, 555kg Charolais (196.00); A Hobson £1,015, 520kg Charolais (195.00); I Hewitt £1,000, 480kg Limousin (208.00), £935, 470kg Charolais (199.00); E Watt £830, 420kg Belted Galloway (198.00).

Fat cows sold to £1,340 for a 875kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (153.00) presented by T Gorman.

DROPPED CALVES (60)

Dropped calf prices cleared to £375 Limousin bull presented by T Watson, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Dungannon farmer £370 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Oliver £350 Charolais bull, £340 Charolais bull; P McElvogue £320 Hereford bull, £285 Hereford bull; J Stewart £280 x 2 Charolais bulls; J Ewing £255 Limousin bull, £240 Limousin bull, £235 Limousin bull; C Loughran £245 Hereford bull; R Cuddy £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Marshall £200 Hereford bull; heifer calves peaked at £330 Aberdeen Angus presented by D Hammond, £325 Hereford heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Limousin heifer; W Wilson £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P McElvogue £290 Hereford heifer; F Oliver £290 x 2 Charolais heifers, £285 Charolais heifer; K Hunter £265 Hereford heifer; A Rafferty £250 Shorthorn beef heifer; J Ewing £245 Limousin heifer, £235 Limousin heifer, £215 x 2 Limousin heifers, £210 Limousin heifer and W Rodgers £225 Hereford heifer; C Loughran £200 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS (80)

A larger entry of weanling saw male calves sell to £955, 475kg Charolais (201.00) presented by J Hughes; P Beggan £940, 440kg Limousin (214.00); N Gilmour £850, 405kg Limousin (209.00); F O’Neill £845, 390kg Limousin (215.00), £750, 315kg Charolais (236.00), £660, 285kg Charolais (231.00); R Lough £740, 335kg Charolais (220.00); D Hammond £630, 275kg Charolais (227.00), £615, 295kg Shorthorn beef (207.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £745, 350kg Charolais (211.00) presented by F O’Neill, £650, 285kg Limousin (228.00), £655, 286kg Limousin (229.00); H Givan £695, 330kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00); D Mallon £615, 305kg Simmental (202.00) and S Stewart £555, 275kg Simmental (201.00).