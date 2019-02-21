Dungannon Mart: Heifers top at £1,455

A similar entry of stock saw prices remain steady to peak at £1,300, 630kg Charolais steer (206.00) while heifers topped at £1,455, 735kg Limousin (198.00); dropped calves cleared to £315 Fleckvieh bull and heifer calves sold to £320 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings peaked at £940, 365kg Limousin steer (258.00) while weanling heifers sold to £820, 355kg Limousin (213.00).

STEERS (60)

Steer prices cleared to £1,300, 630kg Charolais (206.00) presented by B Hamill, £1,295, 620kg Charolais (209.00), £1,285, 615kg Charolais (209.00), £1,090, 525kg Limousin (208.00); P Cush £1,255, 615kg Limousin (204.00), £1,120, 560kg Limousin (200.00), £1,100, 550kg Limousin (200.00); G Newell £1,160, 560kg Charolais (207.00), £1,105, 545kg Simmental (203.00), £1,000, 465kg Limousin (215.00), £890, 410kg Simmental (217.00); J Hogg £950, 355kg Charolais (268.00), £930, 310kg Charolais (300.00), £925, 345kg Charolais (268.00), £870, 300kg Charolais (290.00); R Elliott £830, 330kg Belgian Blue (252.00), £820, 310kg Simmental (265.00), £815, 305kg Simmental (267.00), £810, 315kg Charolais (257.00), £805, 360kg Belgian Blue (224.00), £800, 255kg Limousin (313.00), £770, 280kg Limousin (275.00), £740, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (264.00), £720, 305kg Charolais (236.00).

HEIFERS (45)

Heifer prices peaked at £1,455, 735kg Limousin (198.00) presented by T Lyttle; M Nelson £1,165, 570kg Limousin (204.00), £1,045, 510kg Limousin (205.00), £1,030, 505kg Limousin (204.00), £800, 400kg Limousin (200.00); O Cairns £1,080, 540kg Limousin (200.00), £1,070, 540kg Limousin (198.00), £1,055, 495kg Limousin (213.00); C McCardle £1,035, 495kg Charolais (209.00), £900, 460kg Charolais (196.00) and R Elliott £860, 400kg Limousin (214.00).

DROPPED CALVES (60)

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £315 Fleckvieh bull presented D Robinson; I Boyd £290 Limousin bull; C Dixon £285 Limousin bull, £225 x 2 Limousin bulls; R Crawford £250 Belgian Blue bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Smith £235 Hereford bull; I Marshall £220 Hereford bull; Friesian bull Calves sold from £38 to £155; Heifer Calves topped at £320 Belgian Blue heifer presented by D Robinson; S Humphries £265 Fleckvieh heifer, £235 Fleckvieh heifer, £230 Fleckvieh heifer; M Mitchell £255 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; S Donaghy £220 Belgian Blue heifer; W Smith £210 x 2 Hereford heifers and M Sheridan £205 Charolais heifer; C Dixon £205 Limousin heifer.

WEANLINGS (80)

Weanling trade remains brisk with male calves selling to £940, 365kg Limousin (258.00) presented by S Carberry, £925, 375kg Limousin (247.00), £900, 355kg Limousin (252.00), £890, 350kg Limousin (252.00), £860, 325kg Limousin (253.00), £830, 365kg Limousin (227.00), £825, 320kg Limousin (260.00); A Boyd £940, 405kg Charolais (232.00), £930, 430kg Limousin (215.00); E Greenaway £900, 385kg Limousin (234.00); D Mairs £725, 285kg Limousin (255.00), £670, 290kg Limousin (231.00), £670, 295kg Shorthorn beef (227.00), £650, 225kg Limousin (286.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £820, 355kg Limousin (232.00) presented by D Mairs, £700, 300kg Limousin (232.00); J Weir £805, 370kg Charolais (218.00), £690, 310kg Charolais (223.00), £650, 315kg Charolais (221.00), £635, 285kg Charolais (221.00), £610, 285kg Charolais (214.00); Mountview Farms £770, 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (202.00); J Lennox £740, 315kg Limousin (234.00), £710, 260kg Limousin (271.00); W Abraham £695, 345kg Charolais (200.00); D Mahon £680, 280kg Limousin (241.00), £580, 275kg Limousin (209.00), £540, 225kg Limousin (240.00), £530, 205kg Limousin (260.00), £525, 220kg Limousin (238.00); F Devlin £650, 320kg Limousin (202.00), £630, 260kg Limousin (242.00), £575, 255kg Limousin (225.00); K Watson £560, 250kg Belgian Blue (225.00) and D and D Lennox £530, 205kg Charolais (258.00).