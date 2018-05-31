Dungannon Mart: Steers peak at £1,660 for 790kg

A small offering of stock this week due to much needed dry spell saw steer prices peak at £1,660 for 790kg Limousin (210.00).

Heifers topped at £1,285 for 675kg Charolais (191.00), dropped calves cleared to £320 for Hereford bull and heifer calves sold to £315 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1,660 for Charolais cow springing, weanlings peaked at £935 for 380kg Limousin steer (245.00) and weanling heifers sold to £695 for 310kg Limousin (223.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,660 for 790kg Limousin (210.00) presented by K Hazelton; J Cooke £1,350, 595kg Limousin (227.00), £1,340, 535kg Limousin (251.00), £1,265, 540kg Limousin (234.00), £1,240, 555kg Charolais (223.00), £1,190, 525kg Limousin (227.00), £1,130, 505kg Limousin (224.00); S Brown £1,100, 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (216.00); J Hogg £1,000, 380kg Limousin (263.00), £970, 365kg Charolais (266.00), £940, 350kg Limousin (269.00); C Armstrong £940, 330kg Limousin (285.00) and A Henderson £840, 390kg Hereford (215.00), £790, 375kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices peaked at £1,285, 675kg Charolais (190.00) presented by R J Ramsay, £1,210, 590kg Charolais (205.00), £1,190, 560kg Limousin (213.00), £1,120, 520kg Limousin (215.00); M Burrows £975, 450kg Charolais (217.00), £965, 455kg Charolais (212.00), £805, 370kg Charolais (218.00); J Kelly £830, 375kg Charolais (221.00); G Miller £775, 385kg Charolais (201.00); J Hogg £730, 320kg Charolais (228.00), £720, 305kg Charolais (236.00); L Young £660, 315kg Simmental (210.00), £615, 300kg Belgian Blue (205.00) and A Burke £600, 300kg Hereford (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A small offering of calves sold to a height of £320 for Hereford bull presented by P McElvogue; W Smith £315 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; J Kelly £245 Fleckvieh bull; heifer calves peaked at £315 Aberdeen Angus presented by W and F Armstrong; S Boyd £285 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Limousin heifer and W Smith £280 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling trade remain sharp to peak at £935, 380kg Limousin steer (244.00) presented by P Traynor, £905, 360kg Limousin (251.00), £785, 395kg Limousin (265.00), £745, 270kg Limousin (275.00); J Turkington £850, 375kg Limousin (226.00), £785, 320kg Limousin (244.00), £780, 350kg Limousin (222.00), £660, 290kg Limousin (226.00), £650, 280kg Limousin (230.00); weanling heifers cleared to £695, 310kg Limousin (223.00) presented by S Hetherington, £680, 310kg (219.00), £620, 275kg Limousin (226.00); J Kelly £670, 275kg Charolais (243.00) and P Devlin £625, 305kg Charolais (203.00).