Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to £1,125 for 695kg

A small entry of stock forward due to the many roads that were affected by snow and ice those that were able to travel where well rewarded with steers selling to £1,125 for 695kg Fleckvieh (162.00).

While heifers topped at £1,050, 530kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00); dropped calves cleared to £465 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £360 Blonde d’Aquitaine; weanling prices peaked at £1,050 for a 550kg Belgian Blue Steer (191.00), while weanling heifers sold to £725, 320kg Charolais (226.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,125, 695kg Fleckvieh (162.00) presented by J Taylor; J Hogg £970, 375kg Limousin (259.00), £940, 420kg Limousin (224.00), £775, 335kg Limousin (231.00); Riverview Farm £855, 330kg Charolais (259.00), £835, 375kg Charolais (223.00), £780, 325kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (240.00).

HEIFERS

An excellent demand for heifers saw a top price of £1,050, 530kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00) presented by R Irwin; I Hewitt £1,005, 470kg Charolais (214.00), £855, 425kg Charolais (201.00) and J O’Neill £960, 475kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (202.00), £895, 455kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (197.00), £870, 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (212.00), £860, 395kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (218.00),

DROPPED CALVES

A very sharp demand for all classes of calves sold to a height of £465 Limousin bull calf presented by B O’Neill, £425 Limousin bull, £295 Limousin bull; C Loughran £405 Limousin bull, £260 Limousin bull, £200 Hereford bull; T F Smyth £380 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Mackin £370 Shorthorn bull, £350 Shorthorn bull, £325 Shorthorn bull; R Crawford £305 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bull sold from £80 to £175.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £360 Blonde d’Aquitaine presented by R Johnston; T F Smyth £350 Simmental heifer; N Mackin £290 Shorthorn heifer, £240 Shorthorn heifer and B O’Neill £280 Limousin heifer, £250 Limousin heifer, £245 Limousin heifer, £235 Limousin heifer; R Crawford £280 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices peaked at £1,050, 550kg Belgian Blue steer (191.00) presented by T McGilly, £820, 360kg Belgian Blue (226.00); C Dunwoody £1,005, 465kg Limousin (216.00), £880, 410kg Parthenais (215.00), £850, 380kg Parthenais (222.00); H Irwin £865, 435kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00) and P McElvogue £625, 310kg Hereford (202.00), £620, 295kg Hereford (210.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £725, 320kg Charolais (226.00) presented by M Sheridan, £715, 350kg Charolais (204.00), £700, 325kg Charolais (215.00), £655, 300kg Charolais (216.00), £605, 280kg Charolais (214.00), £600, 240kg Charolais (247.00), £600, 235kg Charolais (255.00) and P McElvogue £560, 270kg Hereford (205.00).