Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to £1,330 for 615kg

An excellent trade for all sizes of stock saw steers sell to £1,330, 615kg Limousin (216.00).

Heifers topped at £1,265, 610kg Charolais (207.00), dropped calves peaked at £430 Charolais bull and heifer calves to £365 Aberdeen Angus heifer, weanlings sold to £1,030, 420kg Limousin steer (245.00) and weanling heifers to £760, 330kg Charolais (230.00).

STEERS: Steers prices remain brisk to peak at £1,330, 615kg Limousin (216.00) presented by R J Ramsay, £1,320, 625kg Charolais (211.00), £1,225, 575kg Charolais (213.00); M Gates £1,275, 600kg Charolais (213.00), £1,250, 555kg Charolais (225.00); L Kerr £1,245, 530kg Limousin (235.00), £1,230, 530kg Limousin (232.00); B Quinn £1,235, 560kg Charolais (221.00), £1,175, 450kg Charolais (261.00), £1,160, 465kg Charolais (250.00), £1,120, 520kg Charolais (215.00), £1,110, 460kg Charolais (241.00), £1,090, 435kg Charolais (251.00), £1,080, 455kg Charolais (237.00), £1,070, 445kg Charolais (240.00); R Fullerton £1,220, 560kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00); P Hamilton £1,090, 485kg Limousin (225.00), £1,025, 440kg Limousin (233.00), £1,000, 420kg Limousin (238.00), £990, 435kg Limousin (228.00); R Newport £1,080, 480kg Limousin (225.00), £1,040, 390kg Limousin (267.00), £1,010, 440kg Limousin (230.00); J Hogg £1,040, 400kg Limousin (260.00), £990, 385kg Limousin (257.00), £970, 400kg Limousin (243.00); L Kerr £1,000, 455kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (220.00); Riverview Farms £920, 330kg Charolais (278.00) and G Cheevers £890, 390kg Limousin (228.00).

HEIFERS: An excellent trade for all sizes of heifers topped at £1,265, 610kg Charolais (207.00) presented by R J Ramsay; O Cairns £1,230, 555kg Charolais (222.00), £1,065, 525kg Charolais (203.00); H Anderson £1,125, 530kg Limousin (212.00); C McAuley £1,040, 520kg Charolais (200.00); W Nicholson £1,035, 445kg Charolais (233.00), £990, 445kg Limousin (223.00), £820, 400kg Belgian Blue (205.00); G Cheevers £1,015, 475kg Limousin (214.00); P Lavery £1,005, 485kg Limousin (207.00); S Quinn £990, 465kg Simmental (213.00), £800, 355kg Simmental (225.00), £800, 370kg Limousin (216.00); S Hoines £940, 410kg Limousin (230.00), £875, 405kg Limousin (216.00), £790, 350kg Limousin (226.00); P Curran £925, 450kg Limousin (206.00), £920, 425kg Limousin (217.00); R Newport £850, 370kg Limousin (230.00); R Glasgow £760, 350kg Limousin (217.00) and K Archer £530, 255kg Hereford (208.00).

DROPPED CALVES: A large entry of dropped calves peaked at £430 Charolais bull presented by M Sheridan, £370 Charolais bull, £355 Charolais bull, £340 Charolais bull; S Humphries £410 Fleckvieh bull, £345 Fleckvieh bull, £330 Fleckvieh bull; S Johnston £375 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £345 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £290 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; P Robinson £340 Simmental bull, £260 Simmental bull; S Glasgow £335 Limousin bull, £330 Limousin bull, £230 Limousin bull, £200 Limousin bull; W Smith £295 Hereford bull, £290 Hereford bull; F Oliver £285 Charolais bull, £260 x 3 Charolais bulls; S Givan £275 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; A Watson £265 Simmental bull; J and G Faulkner £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Irwin £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Park £230 Belgiane Blue bull; Friesian bull calves sold from £85 to £280 for reared calves; heifer calves peaked at £365 Aberdeen Angus presented by A Donaghy, £305 Limousin heifer; E Smyth £365 Limousin heifer; W Sloan £360 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer; M Sheridan £340 Charolais heifer; J and G Faulkner £320 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Glasgow £315 Lithuanian Black and White heifer; S Johnston £310 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer; W Smith £285 Hereford heifer, £225 Hereford heifer; S Givan £280 Limousin heifer, £200 Limousin heifer; F Oliver £260 Charolais heifer, £230 Charolais heifer; R Park £225 Belgian Blue heifer, £215 Belgian Blue heifer; S Magennis £225 Limousin heifer; V McReynolds £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer; H Irwin £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer and K Wilkinson £200 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS: A smaller entry of weanlings met a brisk trade to peak at £1,030, 420kg Limousin (245.00) presented by S Gilmour, £915, 355kg Limousin (260.00), £875, 375kg Charolais (233.00), £800, 330kg Charolais (242.00), £770, 320kg Limousin (240.00); S Morrison £905, 385kg Limousin (234.00); J Waugh £900, 340kg Charolsi (266.00), £740, 290kg Charolais (255.00); D Daly £870, 325kg Charolais (268.00), £845, 340kg Limousin (246.00), £675, 290kg Limousin (230.00); S McCrory £575, 240kg Limousin (239.00), £525, 205kg Charolais (254.00), £490, 215kg Charolais (228.00); weanling heifers sold to £760, 330kg Charolais (228.00) presented by S Gilmour, £710, 330kg Limousin (214.00), £670, 280kg Limousin (238.00); D Daly £640, 305kg Charolais (209.00), £605, 285kg Limousin (211.00), £590, 285kg Limousin (206.00); S McCrory £630, 280kg Charolais (226.00); D Jackson £605 x 2 245kg Belgian Blue (248.00), £565, 265kg Belgian Blue (213.00), £555 x 2 220kg Belgian Blue (252.00), £515, 215kg Belgian Blue (236.00) and K and W Booth £540 x 2 240kg Limousins (225.00).