Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to a height of £1,255 for 700kg Limousin

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £1,255 for 700kg Limousin (180.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,230 for 685kg Aberdeen Angus (180.00); dropped calves cleared to £350 for Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves sold to £305 for Limousin; suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,360 Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot; weanling prices topped at £1,145 for a 425kg Charolais steer (269.00), while heifer calves topped at £750 for 385kg Charolais (195.00).

STEERS (55)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1,255 for 700kg Limousin (180.00) presented by J and S Boland, £1,225 for 645kg Limousin (190.00); E Daly £1,190, 545kg Charolais (218.00), £1,105, 555kg Charolais (200.00), £1,085, 505kg Charolais (215.00), £1,025, 505kg Charolais (203.00), £1,020, 470kg Charolais (217.00); D Tener £1,160, 610kg Aberdeen Angus (190.00); H Smith £1,120, 560kg Limousin (200.00), £1,090, 535kg Limousin (204.00); D and R Moffett £1,060, 550kg Limousin (193.00), £960, 460kg Limousin (209.00), £925, 465kg Limousin (199.00); D Stinson £1,050, 530kg Charolais (198.00), £960, 490kg Limousin (196.00); J Taylor £990, 475kg Limousin (208.00); J Hogg £880, 405kg Charolais (217.00), £830, 390kg Limousin (213.00); B Meenagh £850, 385kg Charolais (221.00), £820, 380kg Limousin (216.00), £800, 335kg Limousin (240.00), £800, 380kg Charolais (211.00), £790, 345kg Limousin (229.00), £775, 325kg Charolais (239.00).

HEIFERS (40)

Heifer prices topped at £1,230, 685kg Aberdeen Angus (180.00) presented by J Bell; J G Barr £1,145, 560kg Charolais (205.00), £1,080, 565kg Charolais (191.00), £1,060, 530kg Charolais (200.00); B Hamill £1,090, 550kg Simmental (198.00), £1,080, 565kg Charolais (191.00), £1,080, 535kg Charolais (202.00), £1,080, 540kg Limousin (200.00), £1,050, 495kg Charolais (212.00), £1,020, 520kg Charolais (196.00); H Smith £970, 500kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); D Tener £805, 410kg Charolais (196.00); C Donnelly £780, 410kg Limousin (190.00); J Cooke £620, 305kg Limousin (203.00).

DROPPED CALVES (95)

A larger entry of calves peaked at £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by K McGuigan, £280 Limousin bull; D Moore £320 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls, £275 Fleckvieh bull; D McKenna £300 Limousin bull; W J and W G Conn £295 Limousin bull; S Givan £260 Belgian Blue bull; P McElvogue £240 Hereford bull; V Anderson £205 Charolais bull; E McVeigh £205 Limousin bull; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £305 Limousin presented by S Morrison; R Armstrong £300 Charolais heifer; S Lynch £250 Belgian Blue heifer; R McGuigan £225 Limousin heifer.

WEANLINGS (110)

First choice weanlings continue to sell sharply to peak at £1,145 for a 425kg Charolais steer (270.00) presented by G Litter, £1,030, 450kg Charolais (228.00), £800, 350kg Charolais (228.00); S Cush £1,095, 520kg Limousin (210.00); P Wylie £940, 410kg Charolais (228.00), £815, 380kg Charolais (215.00); J Taylor £925, 430kg Limousin (216.00), £870, 400kg Limousin (218.00); P Donnelly £765, 305kg Limousin (251.00), £750, 280kg Limousin (270.00), £660, 265kg Limousin (250.00), £655, 280kg Limousin (233.00); A O’Neill £680, 300kg Limousin (227.00); A McAleer £595, 255kg Hereford (232.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £750, 385kg Charolais (194.00) presented by P Wylie; A McAleer £650, 285kg Charolais (228.00), £615, 305kg Charolais (202.00), £520, 250kg Charolais (205.00); G Gourley £610, 295kg Simmental (206.00).