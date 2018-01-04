Dungannon Mart: Steers selling to £1,270 for 675kg

A good entry of stock at Dungannon met with a brisk trade with steers selling to £1,270 for 675kg Hereford (190.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,115 for 545kg Limousin (205.00); dropped calves cleared to £305 for Hereford bull and heifer calves sold to £340 for Hereford.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,310 for Hereford cows and Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £845 for 400kg Limousin steer (211.00) and weanling heifers sold to £760 for 305kg Limousin (250.00).

STEERS (70): Steer prices peaked at £1,270 for 675kg Hererford (190.00) presented by E Smith, £1,210, 605kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00); W Williamson £1,250, 605kg Charolais (207.00), £1,115, 560kg Charolais (200.00), £1,065, 510kg Charolais (209.00), £1,010, 500kg Charolais (202.00); W Barnes £1,140, 555kg Limousin (205.00), £1,130, 550kg Charolais (206.00), £1,110, 525kg Charolais (211.00), £1,100, 535kg Charolais (206.00), £985, 490kg Limousin (201.00); H Hughes £1,120, 560kg Limousin (200.00); W Neville £1,105, 520kg Charolais (213.00), £1,100, 530kg Limousin (208.00), £1,050, 495kg Limousin (212.00), £865, 430kg Charolais (200.00); D McKinstry £1,095, 505kg Limousin (217.00), £1,090, 535kg Limousin (204.00), £1,090, 515kg Limousin (212.00), £1,040, 520kg Limousin (200.00).

HEIFERS: More heifers needed to met demand with a top price paid of £1,115, 545kg Limousin (205.00) presented by P Donaghy; M Nelson £1,020, 485kg Charolais (210.00), £980, 480kg Limousin (204.00), £975, 475kg Limousin (205.00), £895, 410kg Limousin (218.00); D Nelson £880, 435kg Limousin (202.00), £850, 425kg Limousin (200.00), £760, 380kg Limousin (200.00); B Rafferty £640, 320kg Limousin (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves prices peaked at £305 for Hereford bull presented by W Smith, £300 Hereford bull, £270 Hereford bull, £240 Hereford bull; E Fox £265 Belgian Blue bull; D Robinson £245 Shorthorn bull; H Watters £215 Shorthorn bull, £205 Shorthorn bull; J McGahie £200 Fleckvieh bull; meanwhile reared Friesian bulls sold from £90 to £295; heifer calves topped at £340 Hereford presented by E Fox, £310 x 2 Hereford heifers; R McGuigan £245 x 2 Limousin heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1,310 for Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by M McVeigh, £1,030 Limousin heifer and Limousin heifer calf at foot; springing heifers sold to £900 for Aberdeen Angus presented by A Menary.

WEANLINGS: Weanling prices cleared to a height of £845, 400kg Limousin steer (211.00) presented by S McGurk, £815, 390kg Charolais (209.00); M Donaghy £830, 385kg Charolais (215.00), £820, 390kg Charolais (211.00), £760, 345kg Charolais (221.00); M McCann £645, 270kg Limousin (236.00), £620, 245kg Charolais (251.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £760, 305kg Limousin (250.00) presented by C Mullan; M McVeigh £690, 315kg Limousin (218.00); G McCann £625, 300kg Charolais (208.00), £560, 280kg Charolais (200.00); M McCann £550, 255kg Charolais (213.00).