Enniskillen: 1,000 cattle meets best trade of the year to date

Enniskillen Mart
Well over 1,000 cattle met the best trade of the year to date at Thursday's sale.

Lightweights sold from 215 to 250ppk for a Charolais 374kg at £935.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 258ppk for a Charolais 430kg at £1,100.

Heavy lots sold from 200 to 239ppk for an Charolais 502kg at £1,200 and selling up to £1,370.

BULLOCKS

Garrison producer Charolais 430kg at £1,110, Charolais 512kg at £1,185, Limousin 470kg at £1170, Derrykeegan producer Charolais 374kg at £935, Clogher producer Charolais 494kg at £1,225, Charolais 534kg at £1,205, Letterbreen producer Charolais 498kg at £1,225, Charolais 370kg at £895, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 408kg at £980, Irvinestown producer Charolais 502kg at £1,200, Coa producer Charolais 526kg at £1,230, Irvinestown producer Charolais 528kg at £1,220, Charolais 504kg at £1,160, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 570kg at £1,305, Trillick producer Charolais 504kg at £1,130, Clabby producer Limousin 580kg at £1,300.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,150 paid for a 495kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £865 for a Charolais 335kg.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 247kg Limousin heifer at £545, 222kg Limousin bull at £620, 306kg Charolais bull at £795, 325kg Charolais bull at £810, Belleek producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1,150, 220kg Charolais heifer at £770, 244kg Limousin heifer at £650, Springfield producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1,025, 314kg Charolais steer at £800, 314kg Charolais steer at £800, 390kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 280kg Charolais heifer at £650, 258kg Charolais heifer at £740, Bellanaleck producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £965, 289kg Charolais heifer at £690, 308kg Charolais heifer at £810, Enniskillen producer 340kg Limousin heifer at £900, 360kg Charolais heifer at £860, 270kg Charolais heifer at £620, Lisnaskea producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £760, 346kg Charolais bull at £830, 402kg Charolais bull at £935, Garrison producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £865, 326kg Charolais heifer at £765, 370kg Charolais heifer at £780, 334kg Charolais heifer at £735, 355kg Charolais bull at £1,100, 330kg Charolais bull at £900, Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Charolais bull at £840, 287kg Charolais bull at £835, 333kg Charolais heifer at £720, 322kg Charolais steer at £865, 259kg Charolais heifer at £785, 315kg Charolais heifer at £855, Irvinestown producer 422kg Charolais heifer at £895, 376kg Charolais steer at £940, 395kg Charolais steer at £930, 400kg Charolais steer at £975, Kesh producer 321kg Limousin steer at £790, 254kg Limousin steer at £685, 415kg Limousin steer at £910, 260kg Charolais heifer at £540, 201kg at £525.

CALVES: Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £380, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Charolais bull at £335, Charolais heifer at £280, Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £355, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Derrylin producer Hereford bull at £325, Hereford bull at £310, Hereford heifer at £265, Ballinmallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £250, Belgian Blue heifer at £280, Macken producer Friesian bull at £98, Lisbellaw producer Friesian bull at £65.

SUCKLER COWS: Dromore producer Saler cow with bull at £1,720, Augher producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1660, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,360, Omagh producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,080, Lisnaskea producer springing Shorthorn cow at £930.

Heifers: Beef lots sold from 200 to 215ppk for a 560kg Charolais at £1,205 and up to at £1,340 per head for a 640kg Belgian Blue 209ppk. Store heifers from 200 to 256ppk for an exceptional quality 370kg Charolais at £950.

Letterbreen producer 555kg Charolais at £1,155, 425kg Charolais at £995, Newtown producer 460kg Limousin at £1,080, Kinawley producer 600kg Belgian Blue at £1,285, Bellanaleck producer 450kg Limousin at £1,005, 360kg Charolais at £905, 440kg Charolais at £995, Derrylin producer 575kg Simmental at £1,005, 560kg Charolais at £1,165, Florencecourt producer 400kg Charolais at £950, Lisbellaw producer 570kg Limousin at £1,230, 590kg Charolais at £1,285, 640kg Charolais at £1,340, Enniskillen producer 520kg Limousin at £1,100, 455kg Simmental at £1,025, 640kg Charolais at £1,290, 565kg Charolais at £1,170, 610kg Charolais at £1,200, Ballinamallard producer 570kg Charolais at £1,165, 560kg Charolais at £1,205, Lisnarack producer 535kg Limousin at £1,245, Magheraveely producer 620kg Charolais at £1,290, 530kg Limousin at £1,240.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.