Enniskillen: Aberdeen Angus sell to up to £1,485 per head

With almost 1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 215 to 250p for a Limousin 336kg at at £965, medium weight selling from 210 to 272p for a Charolais 408kg at £1,110, heavy lots selling from 190 to 228p for a Aberdeen Angus 576kg at £1,315 and up to £1,485 per head.

BULLOCKS

Kesh producer 408kg at £1,110, Charolais 426kg at £1,020, Dungannon producer Limousin 336kg at £840, Charolais 440k at £1,070, Charolais 454kg at £1,085, Killadeas producer Aberdeen Angus 472kg at £150, Aberdeen Angus 538kg at £1,205, Trillick producer Limousin 378kg at £915, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus 576kg at £1,315, Letterbreen producer Limousin 530kg at £1,175, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 582kg at £1225, Charolais 538kg at £1,135, CG 532kg at £1,135 and Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus 558kg at £1,225.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,060 paid for a 415kg Charolais.

While heifers ranged from £500 to £790 for a 282kg Charolais.

Ruling price

Newtownbutler producer 415kg Limousin steer at £1,060, 425kg Limousin steer at £920, Belcoo producer 327kg Charolais bull at £780, 267kg Charolais bull at £725, 405kg Limousin bull at £905

Belleek producer 418kg Charolais heifer at £835, 314kg Charolais heifer at £745, 402kg Limousin steer at £875, Letterbreen producer 351kg Charolais bull at £910, 364kg Charolais bull at £905 326kg Charolais bull at £855, Derrygonnelly 241kg Charolais heifer at £625, 250kg Charolais bull at £635, 210kg Charolais bull at £625, Florencecourt producer 251kg Limousin bull at £675, 254kg Limousin heifer at £625, 255kg Limousin heifer at £630, 304kg Limousin bull at £735, Tempo producer 420kg Charolais steer at £900, 350kg Charolais heifer at £740, Garrison producer 276kg Charolais steer at £660, 239kg Charolais steer at £660, 269kg Charolais steer at £755, Enniskillen producer 205kg Charolais bull at £650, 272kg Charolais heifer at £780, 250kg Charolais bull at £770, 233kg Charolais bull at £710, Kesh producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £735, 311kg Charolais heifer at £680, 318kg Charolais heifer at £680, 329kg Charolais heifer at £710, Irvinestown producer 321kg Charolais bull at £810, 359kg Limousin bull at £875, 282kg Charolais heifer at £790, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £615, 320kg Charolais bull at £785, 252kg Charolais bull at £665 and Kesh producer 325kg Charolais bull at £930, 278kg Limousin heifer at £665, 334k Charolais heifer at £750.

CALVES

Lisbellaw producer Charolais bull at £360, Charolais bull at £355, Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Charolais bull at £260, Charolais heifer at £240, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £2470, Kesh producer Limousin heifer at £230, Blaney producer Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £105.

SUCKLER COWS

Belleek producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,820, Charolais cow with bull at £1,320, Kesh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,640, Omagh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,540, Garvary producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,600, cow with bull at £1,580, Limousin cow with bull at £1,440, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,470, Drumquin producer Belgian Blue heifer with heifer at £1,410, SHT maiden heifer at £1,090, SHT maiden heifer at £1,050, SHT maiden heifer at £1,000, Belleek producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,320 and Lisnaskea producer springing Charolais cow at £1,230.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1,190 and a top of at £1,310, medium weights sold from 192-218ppk paid for a 530kg Charolais at £1,180, light weights from 200-232ppk pais for a 410kg Charolais at £950.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 660kg at £1,310, Charolais 630kg at £1,290, Charolais 600kg at £1,275, Charolais 590kg at £1,255, Rosslea producer Charolais 580kg at £1,245, Florencecourt producer Charolais 590kg at £1,205, Charolais 550kg at £1,140 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 570kg at £1,165, Charolais 550kg at £1,120.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 187ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1,140, while light weight sold from 100-182ppk, Friesian cows sold from 72-128 paid for a 570kg Charolais at £740.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 610kg at £1,140, Belleek producer Charolais 450kg at £1,140, Florencecourt producer Charolais 720kg at £1,160, Charolais 660kg at £1,125, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 870kg at £1,230, Charolais 750k at £1,120 and Derrylin producer Charolais 710kg at £1,120.