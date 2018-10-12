Enniskillen: Charolais sell to £1,525 per head

An entry of 1,116 Fermangh and Tyrone breed cattle on offer this week at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 210 to 262p for a Charolais 378kg at at £990, medium weight selling from 200 to 255p for a Charolais 420kg at £1070, heavy lots selling from 190 to 227p for a Charolais 542kg at £1,230 and up to £1,525 per head.

BULLOCKS

Kinawley producer Charolais 378kg at £990, Charolais 384kg at £910, Trillick producer Charolais 420kg at £1,070, Lisbellaw producer Simmental 406kg at £980, Lisnaskea producer Simmental 406kg at £980, Limousin 650kg at £1320, Clogher producer Simmental 452kg at £1,060, Enniskillen producer Charolais 542kg at £1,230 Dungannon producer Charolais 520kg at £1,155, Charolais 540kg at £1,160, Charolais 538kg at £1,155, Boho producer Charolais 726kg at £1,525, Charolais 676kg at £1,375.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £905 paid for a 370kg Charolais. While heifers ranged from £500 to £960 for a 406kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 405kg Charolais steer at £940, 450kg Charolais steer at £965, 460kg Charolais heifer at £960, 430kg Limousin steer at £880, Kinawley producer 234kg Charolais bull at £640, 218kg Charolais bull at £500, 206kg Charolais heifer at £630, 202kg Charolais heifer at £550, 239kg Charolais bull at £660, Derrygonnelly producer 410kg Charolais bull at £965, 384kg Charolais bull at £955, 357kg Simmental bull at £790, Garrison producer 249kg Charolais bull at £730, 317kg Charolais heifer at £755, 200kg Charolais heifer at £515, 215kg Charolais heifer at £550, 190kg Charolais heifer at £535, 260kg Charolais heifer at £550, 225kg Charolais heifer at £585, Lisnaskea producer 286kg Limousin heifer at £680, 247kg Charolais heifer at £530, 308kg Limousin bull at £740, Kesh producer 443kg Limousin heifer at £875, 433kg Limousin steer £875, 409kg Limousin steer at £885, 470kg Limousin steer at £955, Letterbreen producer 303kg Charolais steer at £840, 360kg Charolais steer at £870, 365kg Limousin heifer at £750, 376kg Limousin steer at £750, Garrison producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £660, 352kg Charolais steer at £885, 390kg Charolais steer at £850, Fintona producer 338kg Charolais bull at £860, 307kg Charolais bull at £800, 302kg Charolais bull at £865, 280kg Charolais bull at £775, Tempo producer 343kg Charolais heifer at £755, 326kg Charolais heifer at £680, 352kg Charolais bull at £840, 312kg Charolais bull at £775 and Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais bull at £910, 330k Charolais bull at £850, 278kg Charolais bull at £900, 370kg Charolais bull at £905.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Hereford heifer at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Belgian Blue heifer at £235, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Limousin bull at £285, Drumquinn producer Charolais heifer at £230, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £130, Friesian bull at £125.

SUCKLER COWS

Garrison producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,670, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,660, Limousin cow with bull at £1,380, Limousin cow with bull at £1,350, Castlederg producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,480, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,430, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,410, Rosslea producer Limousin heifer with heifer at £1,380, Drumquinn producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,530, Killdeas producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,550.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 213ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1065, others cleaned from 192-222ppk for a 360kg Charolais at £800.

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 580kg at £1,185, Charolais 500kg at £1,065, Charolais 540kg at £1,125, Charolais 530kg at £1,110, Boho producer Charolais 560kg at £1,160, Springfield producer Charolais 550kg at £1105, Charolais 540kg at £1100, Charolais 550kg at £1,085, Crumlin producer Charolais 530kg at £1,085, Charolais 480kg Charolais at £1,025, 500kg Charolais at £1,040.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 117ppk paid for a 698kg Limousin at £1,235, others from 89-174ppk Friesian cow from 79-122ppk for a 740kg Friesian at £905.

Monea producer Limousin 698kg at £1,235, Garrison producer Charolais 820kg at £1,135, Charolais 666kg at £1,010, Charolais 650kg at £1,000 and Coa producer Charolais 720kg at £1,080.