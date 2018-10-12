Enniskillen: Charolais sell to £1,525 per head

editorial image

An entry of 1,116 Fermangh and Tyrone breed cattle on offer this week at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 210 to 262p for a Charolais 378kg at at £990, medium weight selling from 200 to 255p for a Charolais 420kg at £1070, heavy lots selling from 190 to 227p for a Charolais 542kg at £1,230 and up to £1,525 per head.

BULLOCKS

Kinawley producer Charolais 378kg at £990, Charolais 384kg at £910, Trillick producer Charolais 420kg at £1,070, Lisbellaw producer Simmental 406kg at £980, Lisnaskea producer Simmental 406kg at £980, Limousin 650kg at £1320, Clogher producer Simmental 452kg at £1,060, Enniskillen producer Charolais 542kg at £1,230 Dungannon producer Charolais 520kg at £1,155, Charolais 540kg at £1,160, Charolais 538kg at £1,155, Boho producer Charolais 726kg at £1,525, Charolais 676kg at £1,375.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £905 paid for a 370kg Charolais. While heifers ranged from £500 to £960 for a 406kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 405kg Charolais steer at £940, 450kg Charolais steer at £965, 460kg Charolais heifer at £960, 430kg Limousin steer at £880, Kinawley producer 234kg Charolais bull at £640, 218kg Charolais bull at £500, 206kg Charolais heifer at £630, 202kg Charolais heifer at £550, 239kg Charolais bull at £660, Derrygonnelly producer 410kg Charolais bull at £965, 384kg Charolais bull at £955, 357kg Simmental bull at £790, Garrison producer 249kg Charolais bull at £730, 317kg Charolais heifer at £755, 200kg Charolais heifer at £515, 215kg Charolais heifer at £550, 190kg Charolais heifer at £535, 260kg Charolais heifer at £550, 225kg Charolais heifer at £585, Lisnaskea producer 286kg Limousin heifer at £680, 247kg Charolais heifer at £530, 308kg Limousin bull at £740, Kesh producer 443kg Limousin heifer at £875, 433kg Limousin steer £875, 409kg Limousin steer at £885, 470kg Limousin steer at £955, Letterbreen producer 303kg Charolais steer at £840, 360kg Charolais steer at £870, 365kg Limousin heifer at £750, 376kg Limousin steer at £750, Garrison producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £660, 352kg Charolais steer at £885, 390kg Charolais steer at £850, Fintona producer 338kg Charolais bull at £860, 307kg Charolais bull at £800, 302kg Charolais bull at £865, 280kg Charolais bull at £775, Tempo producer 343kg Charolais heifer at £755, 326kg Charolais heifer at £680, 352kg Charolais bull at £840, 312kg Charolais bull at £775 and Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais bull at £910, 330k Charolais bull at £850, 278kg Charolais bull at £900, 370kg Charolais bull at £905.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Hereford heifer at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £320, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Belgian Blue heifer at £235, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Limousin bull at £285, Drumquinn producer Charolais heifer at £230, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £130, Friesian bull at £125.

SUCKLER COWS

Garrison producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,670, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,660, Limousin cow with bull at £1,380, Limousin cow with bull at £1,350, Castlederg producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,480, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,430, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,410, Rosslea producer Limousin heifer with heifer at £1,380, Drumquinn producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,530, Killdeas producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,550.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 213ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1065, others cleaned from 192-222ppk for a 360kg Charolais at £800.

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 580kg at £1,185, Charolais 500kg at £1,065, Charolais 540kg at £1,125, Charolais 530kg at £1,110, Boho producer Charolais 560kg at £1,160, Springfield producer Charolais 550kg at £1105, Charolais 540kg at £1100, Charolais 550kg at £1,085, Crumlin producer Charolais 530kg at £1,085, Charolais 480kg Charolais at £1,025, 500kg Charolais at £1,040.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 117ppk paid for a 698kg Limousin at £1,235, others from 89-174ppk Friesian cow from 79-122ppk for a 740kg Friesian at £905.

Monea producer Limousin 698kg at £1,235, Garrison producer Charolais 820kg at £1,135, Charolais 666kg at £1,010, Charolais 650kg at £1,000 and Coa producer Charolais 720kg at £1,080.