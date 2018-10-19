Enniskillen: Charolais sell to up to £1,450 per head

A buoyant trade was reported from all six rings at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 215 to 261p for a Charolais 382kg at at £1,000, medium weight selling from 210 to 248p for a Charolais 404kg at £1,000, heavy lots selling from 200 to 235p for a Charolais 536kg at £1260 and up to £1,450 per head.

BULLOCKS

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 382kg at £1,000, Charolais 370kg at £950, Rosslea producer Simmental producer Simmental 410kg at £1,020, Charolais 406kg at £990, Charolais 506kg at £1,160, Charolais 546kg at £1,220, Tempo producer Charolais 400kg at £980, Springfield producer Charolais 536kg at £1,260, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 522g at £1,190, Charolais 520kg at £1,175, Charolais 546kg at £1,200, Charolais 698kg at £1,400, Omagh producer Charolais 506kg at £1,160, Charolais 518kg at £1,170, Charolais 516kg at £1,180, Clogher producer Charolais 510kg at £1,160, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg at £1,450 and Derrylin producer Limousin 680kg at £1,410.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £900 paid for a 331kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £820 for a 321kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Kinawley producer 321k Charolais heifer at £820, 331kg Charolais steer at £900, 231kg Charolais steer at £760, 263kg Charolais heifer at £670, Belleek producer 217kg Limousin heifer at £575, 224kg Limousin heifer at £560, 275kg Limousin bull at £765, 207kg Limousin heifer at £650, Garrison 228kg Charolais bull at £680, 272kg Charolais bull at £830, 271kg Charolais bull at £840, 366kg Charolais bull at £900, 304kg Charolais bull at £850, 383kg Charolais bull at £935, 351kg Belgian Blue heifer at £750, 237kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £470, 360kg Charolais steer at £885, 259kg Limousin bull at £730, 209kg Limousin bull at £690, 404kg Charolais bull at £960, 271kg Charolais heifer at £835, 228kg Charolais bull at £695, 426kg Charolais bull at £975, Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais steerat £870, 334kg Charolais steer at £880, 347kg Charolais heifer at £760, 374kg Charolais bull at £985 281kg Belgian Blue bull at £735, Lisnaskea producer 361kg Charolais bull at £965, 285kg Charolais heifer at £750, 316kg Charolais heifer at £775, 319kg Charolais bull at £800, 313kg Charolais heifer at £775, Letterbreen producer 333kg Charolais heifer at £790, 307kg Charolais heifer at £770, 313kg Charolais heifer at £795, 282kg Charolais heifer at £765 and Belcoo producer Charolais steer at £900, 321kg Charolais heifer at £820, 231kg Charolais bull at £760.

CALVES: Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £380, Belgian Blue bull at £375, Belgian Blue bull at £330, Belgian Blue bull at £270, Springfield producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Belcoo producer Hereford heifer at £300, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Belgian Blue heifer at £275, Friesiand bull at £85, Letterbreen producer B heifer at £270, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255 and Maguiresbridge producer Hereford heifer at £265.

SUCKLER COWS: Castlederg producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,520, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,500, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,430, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,240, SOG Limousin heifer at £1,190, springing Limousin heifer at £1,140, Derrylin producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,430, Tempo producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,300, Drumquin producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,300, Kesh producer Charolais bull at £1,270 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais bull at £1,180.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 232ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1,160, others cleared from 192-230ppk, light weights from 188-232ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £930.

Ballinamallard producer Charolais 590kg at £1,215, Charolais 570kg at £1,170, Charolais 510kg at £1,075, Charolais 460kg at £1,000, Rossela producer Charolais 470kg at £1,080, Charolais 500kg at £1,040 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 500kg at £1,160, Charolais 540kg at £1,180.

Fat cows: Forward lots sold to 170ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1,000 and lighter weights from 100-176ppk paid for a Charolais at £850.

Boho producer Charolais 850kg at £1,360, Charolais 820kg at £1,260, Charolais 760kg at £1,165, Tamlaght producer Charolais 720kg at £1,110, Macken producer Charolais 770kg at £1,180, Charolais 700kg at £1,080, Charolais 714kg at £1,070 and Springfield producer Charolais 724kg at £1,075.