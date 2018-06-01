Enniskillen: Heavy weight cattle sell to £1,510 per head

With good numbers of cattle still coming forward at Thursday’s sale, buyers present from all over the province, a buoyant trade revailed.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 273 for a Charolais 384kg at £1,050, mediumweights sold from 210 to 271 for a Aberdeen Angus 414kg at £1,125, heavy weights sold from 200 to 248 for a Charolais 524kg at £1,290 and sold up to £1,510 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lurgan producer Charolais 384kg at £1,050, Charolais 416kg at £1,115, Limousin 364kg at £960, Derrylin producer Charolais 386kg at £1,050, Limousin 422kg at £1,113, Omagh producer Charolais 406kg at £1,090, Charolais 454kg at £1,215, Lurgan producer Charolais 416kg at £1,115, Limousin 364kg at £960, Ballintra producer Charolais 564kg at £1,400, Charolais 524kg at £1,290, Charolais 552kg at £1,300, Aghalane producer Limousin 504kg at £1,210 and Trillick producer Charolais 506kg at £1,210.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,055 paid for a 402kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £550 to £840 for a 335kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Ballinamallard producer 402kg Limousin steer at £1,055, 346kg Limousin steer at £900, 268kg Limousin heifer at £585, 336kg Limousin steer at £880, Garrison producer 26kg Charolais heifer at £635, 275kg Charolais bull at £805, 408kg Charolais bull at £975, 225kg Charolais heifer at £625, 219kg Limousin heifer at £495, Enniskillen producer 299kg Limousin heifer at £745, 276kg Limousin heifer at £725, 298kg Limousin heifer at £775, 314kg Limousin heifer at £785, 373kg Charolais heifer at £780, Kesh producer 240kg Simmental heifer at £600, 351k Charolais heifer at £840, 334kg Charolais heifer at £740, Irvinestown 335kg Charolais heifer at £845, 314kg Charolais steer at £900, 260kg Charolais heifer at £720, 283kg Charolais bull at £845, 271kg Charolais bull at £880, Derrylin producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £805, 352kg Charolais heifer at £825, 34kg Charolais heifer at £820, Ederney producer 363kg Charolais heifer at £940, 352 Charolais bull at £950, 331kg Charolais heifer at £790, Belleek producer 363kg Charolais steer at £955, 347kg Charolais heifer at £790, 350kg Charolais steer at £930, 268kg Charolais steer at £780, Lisnaskea producer 222kg Charolais bull at £665, 256kg Charolais bull at £620, 270kg Charolais bull at £635, 213kg Charolais bull at £725, 249kg Charolais bull at £750 and Derrylin producer 299kg Charolais heifer at £780, 231kg Limousin heifer at £520 303, Charolais steer at £805.

CALVES

Gorteen producer Charolais bull at £375, Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £345, Blaney producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Springfield producer Charolais bull at £360, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £340, Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Simmental bull at £280, Tempo producer Friesian bull at £130, Friesian bull at £115 and Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £280.

SUCKLER COWS

Culkey producer BL cow with heifer at £1,660, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,300, Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,400, Limousin cow with bull at £1,390, Limousin cow with bull at £1,360, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,370, Omagh producer BL cow with heifer at £350, Enniskillen producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,300, Letterbreen producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,180, springing Simmental heifer at £1,140 and Belcoo producer Limousin bull at £1,320.

Heifer

Beef lots sold from 231ppk paid for a 525kg Charolais at £1,215.

Medium and light weights sold from 200-234ppk for a 525kg Charolais at £1,040.

Florenceourt producer Charolais 595kg at £1,340, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 525kg at £1,215, Charolais 445kg at £1,040 and Boho producer Charolais 560kg at £1,170.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 215pkp for a 600kg Limousin at £1,290, light weights sold from 110-200ppk paid for a 500kg Limousin at £1,000, Friesian cows sold from 74-139ppk paid for a 722kg at £1,070.

Letterbreen producer Charolais 770kg at £1,260, Kinawley producer Charolais 590kg at £1,050, Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1,050, Macken producer 800kg Charolais at £1,280, Belleek producer 745kg Charolais at £1,250, Enniskillen producer 698kg Charolais at £1,130 and Tempo producer Charolais 560kg at £1,050.