Enniskillen: Heavy weight cattle sell to up to £1,600 per head

A Thursday’s sales in the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 250 for a Charolais 340kg at £850, medium weights sold from 210 to 246 for a Charolais 450kg at £1,105, heavy weights sold from 190 to 217 for a Simmental 502kg at £1,090 and sold up to £1,600 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 340kg at £850, Charolais 330kg at £795, Enniskillen producer Limousin 350kg at £820, Limousin 502kg at £1,060, Charolais 574kg at £1,185, Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £1,105, Charolais 460kg at £1,100, Springfield producer Simmental 502kg at £1,090, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 506kg at £1,050 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 816kg at £1,600.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,050 paid for a 382kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £540 to £785 for a 307kg Limousin.

Ruling prices: Tempo producer 365kg Charolais steer at £940, 370kg Charolais steer at £895, 340kg Charolais steer at £875, 272kg Limousin steer at £710, Kesh producer 338kg Charolais bull at £865, 334kg Charolais bull at £925, 297kg Charolais bull at £865, 332kg Charolais bull at £850, 328kg Charolais bull at £945, 382kg Limousin steer at £1,050, Trillick producer 326kg Charolais bull at £860, 279kg Charolais bull at £825, 243 Hereford bull at £545, Newtownbutler producer 326kg Charolais steer at £850, 364kg Limousin steer at £880, 266kg Limousin heifer at £550, 269kg Charolais bull at £700, Enniskillen producer 307kg Limousin heifer at £785, 269kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £680, 270kg Charolais heifer at £615, 222kg Charolais heifer at £530, Derrylin producer 375 Charolais heifer at £765, 388kg Charolais heifer at £795, 276kg Limousin heifer at £645, 219kg Limousin heifer at £510, Kinawley producer 394kg Charolais steer at £880, 318kg Limousin steer at £785, 430kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £870, Belleek producer 226kg Charolais bull at £575, 257kg Charolais bull at £670, 278kg Limousin steer at £720, 299kg Limousin heifer at £720, 340kg Limousin heifer at £760.

CALVES

Ballyconnell producer Limousin bull at £405, Florencecourt producer Charolais heifer at £400, Charolais bull at £280, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £385, Limousin bull at £315, Monea producer Hereford bull at £350, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £340 and Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue bull at £325.

SUCKLER COWS

Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,490, Monea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,460, Derrylester producer Saler cow with bull at £1,440, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,380, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,400, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,260, Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,330 and Fintona producer Shorthorn cow with bull at £1,150.

Heifers

Irvinestown producer Charolais 484kg at £1,120, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 416kg at £890, Charolais 384kg at £800, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 524kg at £1,330, Charolais 704kg at £1,455 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 384kg at £800.

Fat cows

In the cast cow ring beef cows sold from 150-190ppk for a Limousin 620kg at £1,180, cow heifers sold from 160-177ppk for a Limousin 568kg at £1,000.

Beef bulls sold up to 142ppk for a Charolais at £1,490.

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 620kg at £1,180, Castlederg producer Charolais 544kg at £995, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 508kg at £900, Limousin 568kg at £1,000, Enniskillen producer Charolais 642kg at £1,090, Florencecourt producer Charolais 722kg at £1,170 and Monea producer Charolais bull at £1,050kg at £1,490.