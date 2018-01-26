Enniskillen Mart: Big entry of 1,225 cattle come under the hammer

A big entry of 1,225 cattle sold extremely well in all six rings.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from £210 to £296 for a Charolais 338kg at £1,150.

Mediumweights sold from £200 to £297 for a Charolais 414kg at £1,230.

Heavy weights sold from £190 to £240 for a Charolais 538kg at £1,295 and sold up to £1,525 per head.

BULLOCKS

Belleek producer 430kg Aberdeen Anugs at £895, Roscor producer 430k Limousin at £1,000, 386kg Charolais at £880, Garrison producer 402kg Charolais at £1,010, 388kg Charolais at £1,150, 622kg Charolais at £1,370, Letterbreen producer 414kg Charolais at £1,230, 500kg Charolais at £1,240, 456kg Charolais at £1,168, 422kg Charolais at £1,190, 548kg Charolais at £1,240, Kinawley producer 640kg Charolais at £1,350, 640kg Charolais at £1,315, 658kg Charolais at £1,445, Enniskillen producer 588kg Charolais at £1,295, 558kg Charolais at £1,205, 648kg Shorthorn beef at £1,330, Belcoo producer 470kg Charolais at £1,190, 470kg Limousin at £1,090, Newtownbutler producer 592kg Charolais at £1,310, 558kg Charolais at £1,220, 676kg Charolais at £1,320, 560kg Charolais at £1,225, 548kg Charolais at £1,170, Macken producer 546kg Limousin at £1,225, 440kg Charolais at £1,110, 510kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,130, 460kg Limousin at £1,075, 560kg Charolauis at £1,270, Kesh producer 402kg Charolais at £990, 478kg Charolais at £1,030, 478kg Charolais at £1,128, Coa producer 666kg Charolais at £1,445, 628kg Charolais at £1,340, 640kg Charolais at £1,390.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,150 paid for a 432kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £1,055 for a 363kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Derrygonnelly producer 432kg Charolais bull at £1,150, 380kg Charolais bull at £885, 442kg Charolais bull at £945, 382kg Limousin heifer at £830, Belcoo producer 398kg Charolais steer at £1,045, 340kg Charolais steer at £910, 295kg Charolais steer at £800, 360kg Charolais steer at £845, Enniskillen producer 370kg Charolais steer at £970, 326kg Charolais heifer at £750, 297kg Charolais steer at £850, 326kg Charolais steer at £810, 331kg Charolais heifer at £705, 347kg Charolais steer at £995, Belleek producer 365kg Charolais bull at £900, Aberdeen Angus bull at £650, 303kg Charolais bull at £745, 348kg Limousin bull at £770, 301kg Limousin bull at £720, Ballinamallard producer 315kg Charolais bull at £790, 27kg Charolais bull at £775, 313kg Charolais bull at £755, 269kg Charolais bull at £720, 259kg Charolais heifer at £690, Garrison producer 360kg Charolais bull at £875, 402kg Charolais bull at £905, 201kg Charolais bull at £660, 354kg Limousin bull at £895, 378kg Charolais bull at £915, 318kg Charolais bull at £825, 377kg Charolais bull at £950, 392kg Charolaus heifer at £935, Kesh producer 255kg Charolais steer at £700, 278kg Charolais steer at £800, 273kg Charolais steer at £770, 320kg Charolais steer at £770, 290kg Charolais steer at £775, Bellanaleck producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £935, 340kg Charolais bull at £895, 334kg Charolais heifer at £855, 349kg Charolais bull at £860, 355kg Charolais bull at £860, 329kg Charolais heifer at £890.

CALVES

Dungannon producer Limousin bull at £370, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Charolais heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Ballinamallard producer Hereford bull at £325, Belgian Blue bull at £250, Drumcose Charolais bull at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Charolais bull at £280, Charolais heifer at £280, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £102.

SUCKLER COWS

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with bull at £2,020, springining Charolais cow at £2,000, Charolais cow with bull at £1,980, springing Charolais cow at £1,500, springing Charolais cow at £1,450, Charolais bull at £1,930, Brookeborough producer springing Charolais cow at £1,410, Simmental cow with bull at £1,540, Garrison producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,400, Lisnaskea producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,400.

Heifers

Forward lots to 250ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1,250, medium weights sold from 192-242ppk paid for a 470kg Charolaus at £1,140, light weights sold from 200-242ppk paid for a 355kg Charolais at £865.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 640kg at £1,330, Charolais 580kg at £1,230, Coa producer Charolais 615kg at £1,295, Charolais 500kg at £1,250, Charolais 540kg at £1,190, Charolais 480kg at £1,085, Charolais 475kg at £1,090, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 515k at £1,155, Charolais 490kg at £1,140, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 570kg at £1,250, Churchhill produer Charolais 550kg at £1,230, Charolais 520kg at £1,145, Charolais 510kg at £1,120, Castlederg producer Charolais 330kg at £805, Charolais 360kg at £825, Charolais 300kg at £740. Derrylin producer Charolais 380kg at £900, Charolais 415kg at £950, Charolais 420kg at £940, Enniskillen producers Charolais 420kg at £965, 510kg at £1,140, 420kg at £925.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 192p for a 604kg Limousin at £1,160, feeding cows to 203p for a 616kg Limousin at £1,250, Friesian and Holstein cows to 144p, 610kg at £880. Bulls to 195p 590kg Charolais at £1,150 up to £1,650 per head.

Tempo producer 654kg Saler at £905, Trillick producer 632kg Simmental at £880, Garrison producer 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £755, Bellanaleck producer 612kg Charolais at £935, 676kg Belgian Blue at £1,040, Lisnaskea producer 686kg Limousin at £1,080, Newtownbutler 716kg Limousin at £1,015, 664kg Charolais at £1,050, 586kg Limousin at £1,140, Lack producer 488kg Charolais at £860, Letterbreen producer 614kg Charolais at £980, Belleek producer 700kg Simmental at £1,120, Springfield 584kg Limousin at £1,145, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais at £1,150, Maguiresbridge prosucer 584kg Friesian at £715, Lisnaskea producer 60kg Charolais at £820, Derrylin producer 610kg Friesian at £880, Newtownbutler producer at £1,054kg Charolais bull at £1,605, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais bull at £1,150, Leggs producer 810kg Charolais bull at £1,200.