Enniskillen Mart: Cattle sell to up to £1,330 per head

A smaller than usuasl sale due to the poor road conditions after Wednesday’s snow and ice, any producers who braved the element where rewarded with a fine trade.

Thursday’s sales with light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 270ppk for a Charolais 352kg at £950, medium weights selling from 205-257ppk for a Charolais 404kg at £1040, heavy lots selling from 180 to 217ppk for a Charolais 524kg at £1,140 and selling up to at £1,330 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 352kg at £950, Simmental 372kg at £960. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 404kg at £1,040, Lisnaskea producer Simmental 390kg at £990, Simmental 404kg at £970, Clogher producer Limousin 388kg at £970. Trillick producer Charolais 390kg at £940. Macken producer Charolais 40kg at £1,030, Charolais 524kg at £1,140. Garrison producer Charolais 426kg at £1015, Charolais 524kg at £1,140. Dungannon producer Charolais 568kg at £1,215, Charolais 652kg at £1,330, Charolais 630kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,030 paid for a 425kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £525 to £905 for a 430kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Letterbreen producer 425kg Limousin steer at £1,030, 388kg Charolais steer at £1,015, 470kg Limousin steer at £950, Derrylin producer 260kg Charolais steer at £705, 303kg Charolais heifer at £710, 322kg Charolais bull at £835, 277kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £725, 293kg Charolais steer at £825, Enniskillen producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £705, 365kg Limousin steer at £880, 325kg Charolais heifer at £755, 300kg Charolais heifer at £745, Irvinestown producer 330kg Charolais bull at £840, 294kg Charolais bull at £840, 207kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £515, 370kg Limousin bull at £980, 311kg Limousin heifer at £690, Derrygonnelly producer 250kg Limousin steer at £665, 154kg Limousin bull at £460, 244kg Limousin bull at £695, 198kg Limousin heifer at £450, Fivemiletown producer 261kg Limousin heifer at £595, 276kg Limousin heifer at £565, Ballinamallard producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £635, 250kg Charolais heifer at £605, 271kg Charolais heifer at £630, 235kg Limousin heifer at £640, 360kg Charolais bull at £850, Irvinestown producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £700, 400kg Charolais heifer at £880, 344kg Limousin heifer at £740 and Lisbellaw producer 246kg Charolais heifer at £625, 340kg Limousin heifer at £760.

CALVES

Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £360, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £230, Kesh producer Limousin heifer at £220, Macken producer Hereford heifer at £225, Letterbreen producer Friesian bull at £100 and Trillick producer Friesian bull at £95.

SUCKLER COWS

Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,070, Fivemiletown producer springing Hereford cow at £930, springing Limousin cow at £840.

Heifers

Forward lots old to 200ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,120, while light weights sold from 189-210ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £940.

Garrison producer Charolais 560kg at £1120, Charolais 570kg at £1,115, Enniskillen producer Charolais 560kg at £1,100, Letterbreen producer Charolais 530kg at £1,050, Macken producer Charolais 480kg at £985, Charolais 460kg at £955, Charolais 450 at £940 and Trillick producer Limousin 524kg at £1,130.

Fat cows

Tempo producer Charolais 586kg at £1,055, Belleek producer Charolais 710kg at £1,030, Derrylin producer Charolais 680kg at £1,000, Enniskillen producer Charolais 660kg at £980 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 580kg at £880.