Enniskillen Mart: Forward stores sell to up to £1,495 per head

An entry of 1,127 cattle met a tremendous all round trade.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 282ppk for a Charolais 370kg at £1,045.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 268ppk for a Charolais 430kg at £1,115.

Forward stores from 200-251ppk for a Charolais 514kg at £1,290 and sold up to £1,495 per head.

BULLOCKS

Bellanleck producer Charolais 370kg at £1,045, Charolais 418kg at £1,100, Charolais 552kg at £1,290, Charolais 676kg at £1,485, Omagh producer Saler 398kg at £1,110, Charolais 364kg at £945, Florencecourt proucer Charolais 450kg at £1,210, Derrylin producer Charolais 370kg at £1,000, Charolais 448kg at £1,165, Limousin 524kg at £1,205, Kesh producer Limousin 372kg at £990, Charolais 310kg at £850, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 404kg at £1,070, Charolais 430kg at £1,155, Newtownbutler producer Limousin 454kg at £1,190, Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1,195, Charolais 726kg at £1,495, Charolais 664kg at £1,440, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 696kg at £1,425, Limousin 680kg at £1,405, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 658kg at £1,435, Dungannon producer Limousin 726kg at £1,470, Charolais 658kg at £1,440.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,170 paid for a 452kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £975 for a 445kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Belleek producer 401kg Charolais steer at £1,070, 412kg Charolais steer at £1,010, 350kg Charolais steer at £975, 385kg Limousin steer at £900, 445kg Charolais heifer at £975, 390kg Charolais steer at £940, 399kg Charolais steer at £940, 224kg Charolais heifer at £605, Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais steer at £865, 360kg Charolais steer at £865, 350kg Charolais heifer at £790, 279kg Charolais bull at £840, 248kg Charolais bull at £780, 385kg Charolais steer at £960, Derrygonnelly producer 452kg Charolais steer at £1,170, 231kg Charolais steer at £650, 412kg Charolais steer at £1,005, 301kg Limousin heifer at £690, Rosslea producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £760, 237kg Charolais bull at £630, 277kg Hereford bull at £660, Enniskillen producer 348kg Charolais heifer at £775, 323kg Charolais bull at £830, 302kg Belgian Blue bull at £765, 320kg Charolais steer at £1,005, 360kg Charolais steer at £1,005, 297kg Charolais steer at £905, 350kg Charolais steer at £1,055, 430kg Charolais steer at £1,035, Garrison producer 332kg Charolais bull at £1,000, 293kg Charolais bull at £865, 352kg Charolais bull at £985, 316kg Charolais bull at £885, Charolais heifer at £740, 350kg Charolais heifer at £790, 230kg Charolais bull at £680, 271kg Charolais heifer at £685, 290kg Charolais heifer at £735, Irvinestown producer 323kg Limousin steer at £855, 273kg Limousin steer at £785, 312kg Charolais heifer at £785, 331kg Charolais bull at £785, Florencecourt producer 430kg Charolais steer at £1,120, 333kg Charolais steer at £900, 373kg Charolais steer at £1,055.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Tempo producer Charolais bull at £500, Belgian Blue bull at £380, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £380, Bellanaleck producer Limousin bull at £380, Derrygonnelly producer LM bull @370

CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £240, Kesh producer Limousin bull at £330, Tamalght producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Shorthorn bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus at £255, Tattymore Belgian Blue heifer at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255, Derrylin producer Friesian bull at £130, Friesian bull at £125.

SUCKLER COWS

Boho producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,700, Omagh producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,450, springing Limousin heifer at £1350, Drumquin Hereford heifer with bull at £1400, Hereford heifer with bull at £1,360, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,380, Kinawley producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,370.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 218ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,460.

Medium weights from 200-261ppk paid for a 435kg Belgian Blue at £1,135.

While light weights sold from 102-264ppk paid for a 350kg at £920.

Derrylin producer Charolais 670kg at £1,460, Charolais 615kg at £1,290, Charolais 615kg at £1285, Charolais 600kg at £1,250, Culkey producer Charolais 650kg at £1,335, Charolais 600kg at £1,315, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 600kg at £1265, Charolais 580kg at £1,225, Charolais 600kg at £1,250, Garrison producer Charolais 460kg at £1,180, Charolais 470kg at £1,040, Belleek producer Charolais 455kg at £1,070, Charolais 380kg at £900, Tamalaght producer Charolais 430kg at £950, Kinawley producer Charolais 450kg at £1,025.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, Feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.