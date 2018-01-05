Enniskillen Mart: Heavy cattle selling to up £1,455 per head

The first cattle trade of 2018 attracted buyers from all over the province resulting in a strong demand for all classes of stock.

In the bullock ring Lightweights sold from 215 to 254ppk for a Limousin 346kg at £880.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 231ppk for a Charolais 406kg at £940.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 228ppk for an Charolais 514kg at £1,175 and selling up to £1,455 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Limousin 346kg at £880, Charolais 357kg at £880, Kesh producer Charolais 364kg at £845, Charolais 406kg at £940, Charolais 412kg at £950, Charolais 412kg at £950, Macken producer Charolais 514kg at £1,175, Aughnacloy producer Charolais 524kg at £1,185, 562kg at £1,250, Hereford 512kg at £1,090, Clogher producer Limousin 510kg at £1,070, Enniskillen producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £980, 410kg Charolais steer at £925, 365kg Charolais bull at £820, 315kg Limousin heifer at £665, 295kg Charolais heifer at £745, 336kg Charolais heifer £830, 334kg Charolai steer at £860, 31kg Charolais heifer at £800, Fivemiletown producer Charolais heifer at £780, 400kg Charolais bull at £880, Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais bull at £925, 365kg Charolais bull at £860, 34kg Charolais bull at £860, Letterbreen producr 408kg Charolais steer at £930, 410kg Charolais steer at £930, 388kg Charolais heifer at £830, 362kg Charolais steer at £885, Belleek producer 410kg Simmental bull at £870, Charolais heifer at £940, Limousin bull at £945.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bull calves selling from 650kg to £1,035 for a Charolais 382kg, while heifers ranged from £520 to £940 for a 420kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Derrylin producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1,035, 470kg Charolais steer at £1,015, 430kg Charolais steer at £1,005, 278kg Limousin bull at £825, Lisnaskea producer 475k Limousin bull at £920, 404kg Limousin bull at £820, 440kg Limousin bull at £930, 269kg Charolais heifer at £615, 268kg Charolais bull at £600, Garrison producer 329kg Belgian Blue bull at £850, 338kg Charolais heifer at £775, 219kg Limousin heifer at £490, 266kg Charolais heifer at £605, 354kg Charolais bull at £845, 340kg Charolais heifer at £780.

CALVES

Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £330, Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Hereford bull at £280, Bellanleek producer Simmental heifer at £320, Omagh producer Belgian Blue bull at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Belgian Blue heifer at £250, Castlederg producer Friesian bull at £110, Friesian bull at £85.

SUCKLER COWS

Letterbreen producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,800, Limousin cow with bull at £1,570, SImmental cow with heifer at £1,400, Florencecourt producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,270, Springing Simmental heifer at £1,200, Derrylin producer springing Limousin cow at £980.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 500kg at £1130, light weights from 200-230ppk paid for a 320kg Charolais at £735.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 630kg at £1,285, Charolais 585kg at £1,215, Kesh producer Charolais 570kg at £1,200, Charolais 500kg at £1,130, Charolais 490kg at £1,025, Charolais 460kg at £990, Charolais 495kg at £1,075, Kinawley producer Charolais 520kg at £1,100.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 585kg Charolais at £1,170 and a top of at £1,300

Friesian cows from 60-130ppk paid for a 710kg at £915.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 890kg at £1,300, Charolais 640kg at £1,110, Macken producer Charolais 790kg at £1,230, Enniskillen producer Charolais 670kg at £1,190, Kesh producer Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Belleek producer Charolais 680kg at £1,195.