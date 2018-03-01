Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,175

A smaller entry of cattle on offer at Thursday's sales due to adverse weather conditions.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 275ppk for a Charolais 356kg at £980.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 242ppk for a Limousin 430kg at £1,040.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 219ppk for an Charolais 535kg at £1,175.

BULLOCKS

Clogher producer Charolais 356kg at £980, Charolais 355kg at £960, Blue 392kg at £1,005, Kinawley producer Charolais 375kg at £970, Kesh producer Charolais 430kg at £1,040, Enniskillen producer Charolais 535kg at £1,175, Charolais 618kg at £1,345, Simmental 611kg at £1,270, Simmental 511kg at £1,090, Simmental 530kg at £1080 and Charolais 520kg at £1,060.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bull calves sold to 250ppk paid for a 340kg Charolais at £850 and a top of at £900 Limousin, while heifers sold from 200-250ppk paid for a 340kg Charolais at £850.

Ruling prices:

Belleek producer Charolais bull 400kg at £900, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull 400kg at £895, Charolais bull at 364kg at £865, Charolais bull 340kg at £850, Charolais bull 341kg at £830, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull 350kg at £850, Charolais bull 372kg at £845, Charolais heifer at 306kg at £695, Charolais heifer 286kg at £700, Charolais bull 340kg at £780, Charolais heifer 290kg at £700, Monea producer Charolais bull at 380kg at £835, Charolais heifer 312kg at £765, Flourencecourt producer Charolais bull 276kg at £735, Charolais bull 277kg at £680, Charolais heifer 360kg at £820, Charolais heifer 370kg at £800, Limousin heifer 240kg at £640, Limousin heifer 250kg at £600, Charolais heifer 240kg at £570, Springfield producer Charolais bull 296kg at £740, Charolais bull 260kg at £675, Charolais bull 266kg at £740, Charolais heifer 300kg at £710, Charolais heifer 281kg at £700.

Heifers

Forward lots told to 205ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1,130, light weights sold from 200-227ppk paid for a 405kg Charolais at £920.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 550kg at £1,130, Charolais 520kg at £1,080, Garvary producer Charolais 420kg at £920, Charolais 360kg at £825, Kinawley producer Charolais 458kg at £990, Enniskillen producer Charolais 443kg at £955, Charolais 430kg at £900.