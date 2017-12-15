Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,280 for 570kg Charolais

There were reduced entries at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen Mart due to the bad weather.

A flying trade was reported in all six rings.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 250ppk for a Charolais 360kg at £900.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 253ppk for a Charolais 440kg at £1,115.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 225ppk for an Charolais 570kg at £1,280.

BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer Charolais 440kg at £1,115, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 360kg at £900, Limousin 340kg at £830, Limousin 380kg at £900, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 430kg at £1,020, Charolais 524kg at £1,145, Charolais 532kg at £1,100, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 494kg at £1,155, Charolais 610kg at £1,310, Roscor producer Charolais 570kg at £1,280, 570kg at £1,245.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £1,070 paid for a 398kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £540 to £890 for a 246kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 440kg Limousin bull at £1,070, 398kg Limousin bull at £1,050, 450kg Limousin bull at £1,005, 430kg Limousin bull at £1,050, 398kg Charolais bull at £1,070, Rosslea producer 404kg Charolais bull at £1,040, 353kg Charolais bull at £870, 370kg Charolais bull at £895, Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin bull at £810, 400kg Limousin bull at £825, Dromore producer 322kg Simmental bull at £730, 228kg Simmental heifer at £505, 276kg Limousin at £550, 282kg Charolais heifer at £630, Lisnaskea producer 385kg Charolais bull at £890, 348kg Limousin bull at £800, 310kg bull at £700, 350kg Charolais bull at £890, Belcoo producer 246kg Charolais heifer at £890, 322kg Charolais heifer at £695, 274kg Charolais heifer at £720, Fintona producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £750, 291kg Charolais heifer at £685, 298kg Charolais heifer at £625, Kinawley producer 345kg Charolais heifer at £770, 266kg Limousin heifer at £560, 262kg Charolais heifer at £635, 281kg Charolais bull at £645, 380kg Charolais bull at £970, 350kg Charolais bull at £900, Florencecourt producer 310kg Simmental steer at £745, 350k Charolais heifer at £770, 313kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, Kesh producer 245kg Charolais bull at £750, 317kg Limousin bull at £760, 277kg Charolais bull at £610, Roscor producer 365kg Limousin bull at £875, 281kg Charolais bull at £680, 291kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £820, 253kg Charolais bull at £665.

CALVES

Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £425, Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Trillick producer Simmental bull at £340, Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Limousin bull at £295, Limousn bull at £280, Tamalght producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Kinawley producer Limousin heifer at £330, Omagh producer Charolais heifer at £290, Irvinestown producer Friesian bull at £78, Friesian bull at £55, Derrylin producer Hereford bull at £320.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with calf at £1,630, Letterbreen producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,470, Simmental cow with bull at £1,320, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,240, Omagh producer springing Shetland heifer at £1,070, springing Shetland heifer at £1,030, springing Shetland heifer at £1,010.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 226ppk for a 570kg Charolais at £1,295. Medium weights and light eights from 192-228ppk for a 510kg Charolais at £1,165.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 570kg at £1,295, Charolais 580kg at £1,270, Charolais 524kg at £1,145, Charolais 520kg at £1,100, Charolais 562kg at £1,155, Charolais 530kg at £1,100, Tempo producer Charolais 620kg at £1,250, Charolais 570kg at £1,200, Charolais 580kg at £1,180, Letterbreen producer Limousin 510kg at £1,165, Limousin 520kg at £1,105.

Fat cows

Florencecourt producer Charolais 730kg at £1,365, Charolais 680kg at £1,210, Charolais 614kg at £1,200, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,340, Letterbreen producer Charolais 660kg at £1,265, Charolais 680kg at £1,180, Garrison producer Charolais 650kg at £1,160.