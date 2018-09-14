Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,450 per head

With almost 1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales and a yard full of buyers and a buoyant trade was reported in all six rings.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 220 to 258p for a Charolais Limousin 374kg at at £965, medium weight selling from 215 to 260p for a Charolais 404kg at £1,050, heavy lots selling from 200 to 236p for a Aberdeen Angus 572kg at £1,350 and up to £1,450 per head.

BULLOCKS

Boho producer Charolais 404kg at £1,050, Charolais 412kg at £1,040, Florencecourt producer Charolais 404kg at £1,050, Charolais 374kg at £965, Charolais 362kg at £935, Charolais 366kg at £940, Charolais 412kg at £1,035, Tempo producer Limousin 408kg at £1,020, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus 572kg at £1,350, Maghernveely producer Charolais 590kg at £1,340, Castlederg producer Limousin 512kg at £1,165 and Strabane producer Charolais 576kg at £1,295, Charolais 5644kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £670 to £1,020 paid for a 465kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £960 for a 344kg Limousin.

Ruling price

Belleek producer 344kg Limousin heifer at 960, 360kg Limousin heifer at 780, 400kg Limousin steer at 905, 465kg Limousin steer at £1,005, 458kg Limousin steer at £1000, Belcoo producer 328kg Charolais steer at £880, 308kg Charolais heifer at £740, 278kg Charolais bull at £790, Derrylin producer 468kg Charolais bull at £1,020, 296kg Charolais heifer at £620, Enniskillen producer 315kg Hereford bull at £830, 311kg Charolais bull at £815, 261kg Charolais bull at £710, 298kg Charolais heifer at £730, 250k Charolais bull at £700, 258kg Charolais bull at £725, 228kg Charolais heifer at £620, Kinawley producer 302kg Charolais bull at £915, 273kg Charolais bull at £770, Irvinestown producer 263kg Simmental bull at £640, 258kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £580, 262kg Belgian Blue bull at £680, 219kg Limousin heifer at £490, Garrison producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £780, 348kg Charolais heifer at £765, 402kg Charolais heifer at £830, Fivemiletown producer 306kg Limousin bull at £720, 360kg Limousin bull at £750, 323kg Charolais heifer at £690, 280kg Charolais heifer at £640, 329kg Charolais heifer at £760, Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £700, 308kg Charolais heifer at £760, 220kg Charolais heifer at £530, 218kg Charolais bull at £710, 259kg Charolais bull at £710, 259kg Charolais bull at £775, 334kg Charolais bull at £955, Monea producer 320kg Simmental heifer at £730, 310kg Limousin heifer at £700, 350kg Charolais steer at £845, Kinawley producer 244kg Charolais heifer at £585, 390kg Charolais heifer at £860, 313kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £640, 310kg Simmental heifer at £700.

CALVES

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £395, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £380, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £345, Hereford bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Lack producer Limousin bull at £320, Springfield producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £295, Monea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £305, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £245, Tempo producer at Belgian Blue heifer at £295 and Brookeborough producer Simmental bull at £280.

SUCKLER COWS

Enniskillen producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,920, Limousin cow with bull at £1,850, Charolais cow with bull at £1,750, Limousin cow with bull at £1,720, Simmental cow with bull at £1,700, Limousin cow with bull at £1,680, Hereford cow with heifer at £1,640, springing Charolais cow at £1,260, Charolais bull at £1,800, Derrygonnelly producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,480 and Belcoo producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,480.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 215ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1,160, others sold readily from 189-228ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £980.

Garvary producer Charolais 600kg at £1,215, Charolais 550kg at £1,140, Charolais 570kg at £1,160, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 540kg at £1,160, Charolais 520kg at £1,100, Charolais 500kg at £1,050, Charolais 520k at £1,090, Brokeborough producer Charolais 500kg at £1,060, Charolais 500k at £1,015 and Tempo producer Charolais 430kg at £980.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 186ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1,135 and to a top price of at £1,300.

Others sold readily from 75-136ppk paid for a 646kg Friesian at £880.

Lisbellaw producer Limousin 630kg at £1,250, Limousin 684kg at £1,090, Monea producer Charolais 670kg at £1,225, Boho producer Charolais 632kg at £1,170, Friesian 622kg at £770 and Derrylin producer Charolais 770kg at £1,300, Charolais 664kg at £1,175, Charolais 610kg at £1,135.