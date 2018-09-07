Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,465

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 220 to 275p for a Limousin 378 at 104 medium weight selling from 215 to 255ppk for a Limousin 12kg at £1,050.

Heavy lots from 200 to 237ppk for a Charolais 506kg at £1,200 with heavy lots to £1,465.

BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer Limousin 378kg at £1,040 Limousin 412kg at £1,050, Letterbreen producer Charolais 360kg at £960, 388kg Charolais at £1,050, Limousin 390kg at £970, Enniskillen producer Charolais 394kg at £1,000, Charolais 402kg at £1,000, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 506kg at £1,200, Charolais 502kg at £1,170, Charolais 546kg at £1,220, Belcoo producer Charolais 510kg at £1,120, Blaney producer Aberdeen Angus 512kg at £1,110 and Lisburn producer Charolais 542kg at £1,225.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,000 paid for a 400kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £550 to £900 for a 342kg Charolais.

Ruling price

Enniskillen producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £740, 302kg Charolais heifer at £685, 281kg Charolais heifer at £655, 283kg Limousin heifer at £650, 349kg Charolais heifer at £740, 243kg Charolais steer at £750, 295kg Limousin steer at £690, Lisnaskea producer 435kg Limousin steer at £990, 445kg Limousin steer at £885, Derrygonnelly producer 366kg Charolais bull at £955, 347kg Charolais bull at £860, 260kg Charolais heifer at £530, Augher producer 342kg Limousin heifer at £900, 307kg Limousin heifer at £810, 388kg Limousin heifer at £915, Letterbreen producer 404kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £835, 314kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £765, 400kg Charolais steer at £1,000, Tempo producer 370kg Limousin steer at £885, 402kg Charolais steer at £875, 453kg Simmental steer at £925, 434kg Simmental steer at £925, 434kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £835, 375 Limousin steer at £830, Maguiresbridge producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £800, 477kg Charolais bull at £1,010, Monea producer 479kg Charolais bull at £1,050, 446kg Charolais bull at £965, 418kg Charolais bull at £945, Derrylin producer 354kg Charolais steer at £800, 435kg Charolais steer at £880, 239kg Limousin bull at £30, 241kg Limousin bull at £615, Trillick producer 276kg Charolais heifer at £585, 356kg Charolais heifer at £715, Belcoo producer 286kg Charolais steer at £750, 280kg Charolais steer at £745, Lisbellaw producer 307kg Charolais heifer at £775, 325kg Charolais heifer at £735, 344kg Charolais heifer at £745.

CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer bull at £450, Friesian bull at £120, Monea producer Limousin bull at £385, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £300, Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £320, Trillick producer Hereford bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £275, Belcoo producer Limousin bull at £280, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £275 and Kesh producer Belgian Blue bull at £270.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,490, Limousin cow with bull at £1,450, Simmental cow with bull at £1,460, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, Limousin cow with bull at £1,100 and Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, springing Limousin cow at £1,110.

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,260, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,160.

Heifers

Forward lots from 190-211ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £1,370, others cleaned readily from 192-233ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1,050.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 650kg at £1,370, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 645kg at £1,255, Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1,170, Charolais 560kg at £1,150, Letterbreen producer Charolais 530kg at £1,135, Charolais 520kg at £1,100, Castlederg producer Charolais 580kg at £1,180, Charolais 530kg at £1,100, Tempo producer Charolais 470kg at £1,000.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 178ppk paid a 810kg Charolais at £1,440, lighter weights from 122-183 for a 500kg Charolais at £915. Killadeas producer Charolais 810kg at £1,440, Enniskillen producer Limousin 698kg at £1,390, Charolais 780kg at £1,250, Charolais 730kg at £1,220, Lisburn producer Charolais 780kg at £1,270 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 780kg at £1,270.