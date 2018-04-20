Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £1,485

Good numbers of cattle still coming forward to all six rings at Thursday’s sale with a buoyant trade reported in all six rings.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 256ppk for a Charolais 378kg at £970.

Medium weights sold from 215 to 262ppk for a Charolais 454kg at £1,190.

Heavy lots sold from 195 to 243ppk for a Charolais 508kg at £1,235 and selling up to £1,485.

BULLOCKS

Brookeborough producer Charolais 454kg at £1,190, Kinawley producer Charolais 440kg at £1,150, Belleek producer Charolais 378kg at £970, Clogher producer Charolais 496kg at £1,270, Roscor producer Charolais 468kg at £1,175, Charolais 526kg at £1,225, Charolais 536kg at £1,240, Derrylin producer Charolais 366kg at £920, Limousin 530kg at £1,280, Corranny producer Charolais 350kg at £875, Omagh producer Charolais 508kg at £1,235, Kesh producer Charolais 526kg at £1,270 and Irvinestown producer Simmental 590 at £1,375.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,020 paid for a 384kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £505 to £930 for a Charolais 365kg.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 367kg Charolais heifer at £930, 346kg Limousin heifer at £820, 271kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £720, 452kg Charolais bull at £950, Garrison producer 334kg Charolais steer at £900, 445kg Charolais steer at £980, 336kg Charolais steer at £980, Ederney producer 275 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £690, 421kg Limousin heifer at £920, 319kg Limousin heifer at £780, 248k Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £805, 256kg Limousin bull at £650, Rosslea producer 384kg Charolais steer at £1,020, 433kg Limousin steer at £1,020, 309kg Charolais heifer at £765, 380kg Charolais steer at £1,010, Kesh producer 304kg Charolais bull at £880, 323kg Charolais heifer at £785, 311kg Charolais heifer at £720, 321kg Charolais heifer at £745, Fivemiletown producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £790, 312kg Limousin steer at £845, 370kg Charolais heifer at £865, 289kg Charolais bull at £895, 350kg Charolais heifer at £865, Garrison producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £770, 286kg Limousin heifer at £710, 289kg Limousin heifer at £695, 266kg Charolais bull at £730, 265kg Charolais bull at £860, Lisbellaw producer 261kg Charolais bull at £720, 218kg Limousin heifer at £600, 243kg Charolais heifer at £585, 265kg Charolais bull at £755, Springfield producer 415kg Charolais heifer at £890, 312kg Charolais heifer at £760, 298kg Charolais heifer at £770, Kesh producer 282kg Charolais bull at £800, 277kg Hereford bull at £805, 256kg Charolais bull at £770, 268kg Limousin bull at £755 and Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais steer at £845, 346kg Limousin steer at £820, 219kg Limousin heifer at £490, 271kg Limousin bull at £705.

CALVES

Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £385, Newtownbutler producer Charolais bull at £380, Charolais bull at £350, Maguriesbridge producer Hereford bull at £330, Belgian Blue bull at £320, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Friesian bull at £88, Friesian bull at £70, Lisbellaw producer Limousin heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Irvinestown producer Charolais heifer at £300, Bellanaleck producer Charolais heifer at £300 and Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £285.

SUCKLER COWS

Rosslea producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,510, Omagh producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,460, Lim cow with heifer at £1,410, Shorthorn cow with heifer at £1,200, Boho producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,250 and Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,100.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 227ppk paid for a 565kg Charolais at £1,280.

Medium weights from 200-227ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1,070, while light weights sold from 205-229ppk paid for a 335kg at £765.

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 560kg at £1,280, Trillick producer Charolais 525kg at £1,180, Roscor producer Charolais 495kg at £1,140, Castlederg producer Charolais 580kg at £1,245, Charolais 570kg at £1,200 and Largy producer Charolais 470kg at £1,070, Charolais 450kg at £1,050.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 192pk paid for a 589kg Charolais at £1,125, light weights sold from 130-205ppk paid for a 506kg Charolais at £1,010, Friesian cow paid from 80-151ppk for a 614kg Charolais at £930.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Irvinestown producer Charolais 710kg at £1,270, Culkey producer Charolais 700kg at £1,270, Charolais 810kg at £1,225 and Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £1,100.