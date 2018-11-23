Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling from £1,690

A smaller entry of cattle on offer at Thursday's sales with light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 246ppk for a Blonde 374kg at £920, medium weights selling from 200-232ppk for a Charolais 438kg at £1,015, heavy lots selling from £1,690 to 216ppk for a Charolais 500kg at £1,080 and selling up to at £1,345 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer Blonde 374kg at £920, Blonde 384kg at £940, Blonde 354kg at £825, Leggs producer Charolais 438kg at £1,015, Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus 492kg at £1,125, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 534kg at £1,120, Charolais 508kg at £1,050, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 508kg at £1,060, Charolais 526kg at £1,095, Rumbridge producer Charolais 598kg at £1,235, Clougher producer SHT 772kg at £1,345, Roscorry producer Limousin 598kg at £1,260 and Letterbreen producer Blonde 622kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,130 paid for a 510kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £500 to £850 for a 362kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Lisbellaw producer 365kg Charolais heifer at £850, Maguiresbridge producer 510kg Charolais bull at £1,130, 460kg Charolais bull at £1,000, Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin heifer at £710, 292kg Limousin at £730, 305kg Simmental heifer at £670, 310kg Limousin heifer at £710, 326kg Limousin heifer at £775, Derrylin producer 266kg Charolais bull at £685, 325kg Charolais bull at £900kg 287kg Charolais heifer at £725, 306kg Charolais heifer at £755, Enniskillen producer 352kg Charolais heifer at £790, 338kg Charolais heifer at £755, 309kg Charolais heifer at £705, 219kg Charolais bull at £66, 222kg Charolais heifer at £665, 212kg Charolais bull at £725, 208kg Charolais heifer at £655, Kinawley producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £745, 322kg Simmental bull at £755, 415kg Limousin steer at £900, 196kg Limousin heifer at £500, 475kg Limousin steer at £945, Garrison producer 230kg Charolais bull at £620, 264kg Charolais bull at £580, 219kg Limousin heifer at £510, 224kg Simmental bull at £510, Derrylin producer 198kg Charolais bull at £680, 221kg Charolais bull at £720, 211kg Charolais bull at £720, 340kg Limousin steer at £840, 251kg Charolais bull at £755, Kesh producer 290kg Charolais bull at £825, 294kg Charolais bull at £800, 257kg Charolais bull at £765, 278kg Charolais bull at £785 and Belleek producer 275kg Charolais bull at £775, 278kg Charolais bull at £730, 197kg Charolais bull at £595, 240kg Charolais bull at £610.

CALVES

Bull calves

Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Limousin bull at £300, Lisbellaw producer Limousin bull at £305, Limousin bull at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Dromore producer Limousin bull at £265, Limousin bull at £250, Springfield producer B-FR at £135.

Heifer calves

Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £275, Trillick producer Limousin heifer at £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £250 and Drumcose producer Hereford heifer at £240.

SUCKLER COWS

Kinawley producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,690, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,240, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,220, Omagh producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,400, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,130, Rosslea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,140 and Kesh producer springing Limousin cow at £1,010, springing Limousin cow at £1,000.

Heifers

Forward lots old to 200ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,120, while light weights sold from 189-210ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £940.

Garrison producer Charolais 560kg at £1,120, Charolais 570kg at £1,115, Enniskillen producer Charolais 560kg at £1,100, Letterbreen producer Charolais 530kg at £1,050 and Macken producer Charolais 480kg at £985, Charolais 460kg at £955, Charolais 450 at £940

Fat cows

Tempo producer Charolais 586kg at £1,055, Belleek producer Charolais 710kg at £1,030, Derrylin producer Charolais 680kg at £1,000, Enniskillen producer Charolais 660kg at £980 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 580kg at £880.