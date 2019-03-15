Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling to £1,260 per head

Good numbers forward again this week at Thursday’s sales.

Lightweight bullocks selling from 210ppk to 260ppk for a Limousin 334kg at £870.

Medium weights selling from 200pkpk to 240ppk for a Charolais 440kg at £1,055.

Heavy lots selling from 190-234ppk for a Charolais 502kg at £1,175 and selling up to £1,260 per head.

BULLOCKS

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 334kg at £870, Derrynoose producer Charolais 3580kg at £925, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 362kg at £875, Limousin 566kg at £1,215, Kesh producer Charolais 440kg at £1,055, Charolais 430kg at £1,020, Charolais 410kg at £945, Clogher producer Charolais 502kg at £1,175, Omagh producer Charolais 530kg, Banbridge producer Belgian Blue 530kg at £1,160, Charolais 516kg at £1,100 and Magheraveely producer Charolais 526kg at £1,150, Charolais 536kg at £1,160.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £650 to £915 paid for a 382kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £850 paid for a very special 360kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 372kg Charolais heifers at £730, 340kg Charolais heifers at £780, 392kg Charolais steer at £870, 365kg Charolais steer at £835, 385kg Charolais steer at £900, 396kg Charolais heifers at £800, 384kg Charolais heifers at £820, 400kg Charolais heifers at £840, 395kg Charolais steer at £900, Letterbreen producer 308kg Blonde d’Aquitaine steer at £750, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine steer at £730, 296kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifers at £645, Derrygonnelly producer 294kg Limousin bull at £775, 345kg Limousin bull at £870, 363kg Limousin bull at £865, 336kg Limousin bull at £820, Garrison producer 345kg Charolais heifers at £770, 322kg Limousin steer at £790, 390kg Charolais heifers at £820, 360kg Charolais heifers at £750, 285kg Charolais heifers at £660, Newtownbutler producer 405 Aubrac bull at £850, 402kg Aubrac bull at £900, Derrylin producer 304kg Limousin steer at £745, 355kg Simmental steer at £755, 299kg Limousin steer at £775, 348kg Limousin steer at £780, 375kg Charolais heifers at £775, Kinawley producer 250kg Limousin steer at £640, 295kg Charolais steer at £790, 320kg Charolais steer at £830, Florencecourt producer 360kg Charolais heifers at £850, 355kg Charolais heifers at £780, 334kg Charolais heifers at £760 and Monea producer 266kg Charolais bull at £715, 248kg Limousin heifers at £560, 277kg Charolais heifers at £645, 319kg Charolais steer at £805, 289kg Charolais steer at £785.

CALVES

Tempo producer Limousin bull at £330, Belgian Blue bull at £300, Lisbellaw producer Simmental at £325, Hereford bull at £270, Drumcose producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Hereford heifers at £235 and Culkey producer Limousin bull at £275, Trillick producer Hereford heifers at £250, Friesian bull at £80 and Macken producer Friesian bull at £50.

SUCKLER COWS

B’mallard producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,710, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifers at £1,700, Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifers at £1,365, springing Hereford cow at £1,070, springing Hereford cow at £1,050, Macken producer springing Limousin heifers at £1,350, springing Limousin heifers at £1,260, springing Limousin heifers at £1,120, springing Limousin heifers at £1,120, springing Limousin heifers at £1,100, springing Limousin heifers at £1,050.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 190ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,140, while medium weights sold from 185-226ppk paid for a 350kg Charolais at £790.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 60kg at £1,130, Rosslea producer Charolais 480kg at £1,000, Charolais 470kg at £990, Charolais 440kg at £900, Enniskillen producer Charolais 540kg at £1,095, Charolais 490kg at £1,060, Charolais 490kg at £1,040 and Belleek producer Charolais 530kg at £1,045.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold from 138-155ppk paid for a 740g Charolais at £1,135, light weights from 100-170ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £985, Friesian cows from 60-105ppk paid for a 550kg Friesian at £580.

Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Charolais 680kg at £1,025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1,090, Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1,060, Letterbreen producer Charolais 780kg at £1,130 and Garrison producer Charolais 740kg at £1,135.