Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling to up to £1,420 per head

Another good entry of 1,075 Co Fermanagh and Tyrone bred cattle on offer this week at Thursday’s sales, reports of all rings packed with buyers.

Lightweight bullocks selling from 215ppk to 268ppk for a Charolais 348kg at £935.

Medium weights selling from 210ppk to 245ppk for a Charolais 424kg at £1,040.

Heavy lots selling from 190-235ppk for a Charolais 518kg at £1,220 and selling up to £1,420 per head

BULLOCKS

Omagh producers Charolais 348kg at £935, Charolais 338kg at £890, Limousin 350kg at £920, Belcoo producer Charolais 354kg at £945, Charolais 424kg at £1,040,Charolais 518k at £1,220, Charolais 516kg at £1,195, Tempo producer Charolais 338kg at £900, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 422kg at £1,022, Charolais 514kg at £1,180, Enniskillen producer Charolais 478kg at £1,150, Florencecourt producer Charolais 502kg at £1,180, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 520kg at £1,220 and Coa producer Charolais 502kg at £1,160, Charolais 508kg at £1,160.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £700 to £900 paid for a 320kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £980 paid for a 433kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 443kg Charolais heifer at £980, 462kg Charolais heifer at £940, 363kg Charolais heifer at £860, 368kg Charolais heifer at £865, Derrylin producer 243kg Charolais bull at £780, 296kg Charolais bull at £790, 250kg Belgian Blue bull at £515, 253kg Charolais bull at £775, 491kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 470kg Charolais steer at £990, 276kg Charolais steer at £975, 276kg Charolais heifer at £680, Kinawley producer 393kg Charolais steer at £920, 362kg Simmental steer at £860, 380kg Limousin heifer at £820, 346kg Charolais bull at £850, Belcoo producer 447kg Charolais bull at £935, 384kg Charolais bull at £885, 296 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £725, Garrison producer 309kg Charolais heifer at £765, 368kg Charolais heifer at £805, 474kg Charolais heifer at £910, Kesh producer 340kg Charolais steer at £855, 300kg Charolais steer at £785, 314kg Limousin steer at £745, 259kg Charolais heifer at £665, 381kg Charolais heifer at £835, 347kg Charolais heifer at £820, 387kg Charolais heifer at £880, Irvinestown producer 338kg Charolais bull at £770, 281kg Charolais bull at £725, 353kg Limousin heifer at £760, 313kg Charolais steer at £855, Lisnaskea producer 214kg Charolais bull at £670kg, 214kg Charolais bull at £670, 412kg Limousin bull at £850, 245kg Limousin bull at £580 and Belleek producer 343kg Limousin heifer at £785, 265kg Charolais bull at £790, 240kg Charolais heifer at £700, 199kg Charolais heifer at £600.

CALVES

Omagh producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £295, Limousin bull at £270, Limousin heifer at £225, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £275, Lisbellaw producer Simmental bull at £265, Hereford bull at £240, Friesian bull at £100, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £270, Enniskillen producer Simmental bull at £260, Simmental bull at £230, Limousin heifer at £225 and Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £245.

SUCKLER COWS

Roscor producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,480, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,300 and Irvinestown producer springing Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1,050.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 217ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,300, while medium weights sold from 192-230ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1,170, lighter weights from 200-250ppk paid for a 255kg Simmental at £645.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1,300, Charolais 580kg at £1,200, Charolais 570kg at £1,200, Roscor producer Charolais 510kg at £1,170, Charolais 520kg at £1,155, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 535k at £1,120, Belleek producer Charolais 530kg at £130 and Cabby producer Charolais 600kg at £1,270.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 174ppk paid for a Charolais 660kg at £1,150 and to a top of at £1,365, light weights from 100-194ppk paid a 490kg Simmental at £960.

Boho producer Charolais 920kg at £1,365, Charolais 660kg at £1,150, Charolais 490kg at £960, Charolais 518kg at £900 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 640kg at £985.