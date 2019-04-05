Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling up to £1,360 per head

Another large entry of 954 Co Fermanagh and Tyrone bred cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales saw light weight bullocks selling from 220 to 275ppk for a Charolais 360kg at £990, medium weights selling from 210-251ppk for a Charolais 418kg at £1,050, heavy lots selling from 190 to 232ppk for a Charolais 500kg at £1,160 and selling up to at £1,360 per head.

BULLOCKS

Roscor producer 360kg at £990, Charolais 360kg at £940, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 342kg at £905, Derrylin produce Charolais 364kg at £945, Kesh producer Charolais 358kg at £930, Charolais 418kg at £1,050, Charolais 500kg at £1,160, Belcoo producer Charolais 422kg at £1,050, Charolais 492kg at £1,205, Derrylester producer Charolais 534kg at £1,230, Limousin 534kg at £1,200 and Dromore producer Charolais 544k at £1,220, Limousin 522kg at £160.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,150 paid for a 480kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £945 for a 342kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kinawley producer 342kg Charolais heifer at £945, 303kg Charolais heifer at £805, Belcoo producer 425kg Charolais steer at £1,005, 395kg Charolais steer at £905, 424kg Charolais steer at £1,005, 405kg Limousin heifer at £850, Lisnaskea producer 334kg Charolais steer at £885, 325kg Charolais heifer at £730, 345kg Charolais heifer at £770, 395kg Charolais steer at £935, 276kg Charolais heifer at £700, Charolais heifer at £780, 262kg Charolais heifer at £715, 284kg Charolais heifer at £765, 288kg Charolais bull at £765, 256kg Charolais bull at £725, Derrylin producer 242kg Charolais steer at £715, 248kg Charolais steer at £735, 239kg Charolais steer at £690, 340kg Limousin bull at £785, Belleek producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £835, 360kg Charolais heifer at £865, 345kg Charolais heifer at £895, 410kg Charolais steer at £905, Enniskillen producer 480kg Charolais steer at £1105, 458kg Charolais heifer at £885, 408kg Charolais steer at £920, 428kg Charolais heifer at £900, 445kg Charolais steer at £935, 304kg Charolais heifer at £760, 260kg Charolais bull at £745, 382kg Charolais bull at £870, 301kg Charolais bull at £775, Derrygonnelly producer 256kg Charolais heifer at £650, 288kg Charolais heifer at £690, 272kgCharolais heifer at £655, 244kg Charolais bull at £730 and Lisbellaw producer 313kg Limousin heifer at £766, 324kg Charolais steer at £860, 333kg Charolais heifer at £760, 340kg Charolais heifer at £800.

CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer Simmental bull at £380, Tempo producer Limousin bull at £355, Belgian Blue heifer at £310, Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £375, Belgian Blue bull at £325, Belgian Blue bull at £305, Belgian Blue bull at £300, Clougher producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Omagh producer Belgian Blue bull at £325, Limousin heifer at £290, Ederney producer Friesian bull at £100 and Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £95.

SUCKLER COWS

Kinawley producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1,790, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,580, Saler bull at £1,150, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,400, Letterbreen producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,620, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,160 and Coa producer springing Charolais cow at £1,160, springing Simmental cow at £1,100.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 229ppk paid for a 535kg Charolais at £1,225, medium weights sold from 190-240ppk paid for a 455kg Charolais at £1,090 and lighter weights from 194kg-235ppk for a 380kg Charolais at £895.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 595kg at £1,330, Charolais 565kg at £1,270, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 590kg at £1,275, Charolais 600kg at £1,245, Charolais 560kg at £1,220, Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 510kg at £1,165, Charolais 630kg at £1,345 and Belcoo producer Charolais 560kg at £1,250.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to at £1,410 for a 870kg Charolais at 163ppk, lighter weights from 118-180ppk paid for a 406kg Charolais at £730 and Friesian cows from 72-120ppk paid for a 640kg Friesian at £760.

Irvinestown producer Charolais bull 1,100kg at £1,520 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 870kg Charolais at £1,410, Charolais 820kg at £1,205, Charolais 690kg at £1,125.