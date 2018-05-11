Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling up to £1,580 per head

A big entry of 1,155 cattle with quality lots selling very well but plainer cattle a bit less.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 220 to 299p for a Charolais 324kg at £970.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 269p for a Charolais 446kg at £1,200. Heavy lots sold from 190 to 226ppk for a Charolais 634kg at £1,435 and selling up to £1,580 per head.

BULLOCKS

Letterbreen producer 452kg Charolais at £1,155, 530kg Charolais at £1,115, 444kg Limousin at £1,110, 446kg Charolais at £1,200, Derrylin producer 398kg Charolais at £920, 406kg Charolais at £920, 358kg Limousin at £910, Florencecourt producer 640kg Hereford at £1,330, 634kg Charolais at £1,435, Irvinestown producer 474kg Simmental at £1,000, 408kg Simmental at £970, 484kg Simmental at £1,050, Garrison producer 344k Charolais at £910, 324k Charolais at £970, Fivemiletown producer 43, 434kg Charolais at £1,425, 500kg at £1,135, Newtownbutler producer 496kg Charolais at £1,205, 702kg Charolais at £1,360, 476kg Charolais at £1,230, 440k Charolais at £1,025 and Lisbellaw producer 440k Charolais at £1,025, 474kg Charolais at £1,230.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,025 paid for a 422kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £580 to £900 for a 351kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 422kg Charolais bull at £1,025, 443kg Charolais bull at £1,025, 357kg Hereford bull at £800, Enniskillen producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £790, 351kg Charolais heifer at £900, 382kg Charolais heifer at £805, Irvinestown producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £895, 380kg Charolais heifer at £890, 350kg Charolais heifer at £790, 412kg Charolais heifer at £925, Ederney producer 337kg Limousin steer at £820, 265kg Limousin heifer at £600, 241kg Limousin heifer at £635, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £760, Derrylin producer 559kg Charolais heifer at £840, 349kg Charolais heifer at £800, 317kg Charolais heifer at £705, Belleek producer 337kg Charolais heifer at £750, 346kg Charolais heifer at £770, 354kg Charolais heifer at £790, Roscor producer 267kg Charolais bull at £700, 173kg Charolais bull at £500, 211kg Charolais bull at £500, Belleek producer 312kg Charolais steer at £845, 355kg Charolais heifer at £795, 312kg Limousin steer at £855, 323 Limousin steer at £810, 380kg Limousin steer at £840, 445kg Limousin bull at £995, Kesh producer 296kg Charolais steer at £805, 255kg Charolais steer at £780, 279kg Charolais heifer at £595, Enniskillen producer 445kg Limousin bull at £995, 435kg Limousin bull at £910, 346kg Limousin bull at £890, 246kg Charolais bull at £685, Kinawley producer 394kg Charolais heifer at £845, 318kg Charolais heifer at £755, 452kg Charolais bull at £990 and Garrison producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £720, 331kg Charolais heifer at £705, 286kg Charolais bull at £760.

CALVES

Beef bred dropped calves sold from £175 to £400 paid for a Simmental bull and hfr calves to £345 for a Charolais.

Garvery producer Simmental bull at £400, Belleek producer Charolais heifer at £345, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Derrygonnelly producer Hereford bull at £200, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £260, Fivemiletown producer Hereford heifer at £205, Hereford bull at £230, Fintona producer Shorthorn heifer at £345, Shorthorn heifer at £270, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Belgian Blue bull at £345, Hereford bull at £335, Simmental heifer at £250 and Simmental bull at £325.

SUCKLER COWS

Enniskillen producer Limousin cow and heifer at £1,740, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,720, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,670, Dromore producer in calf Simmental at £1,610, in calf Simmental at £1,710 and in calf Hereford at £1,000.

Heifers

Fivemiletown producer Limousin 615kg at £1,495, Limousin 630kg at £1,545, Boho producer Aberdeen Angus 435kg at £1,060, Florencecourt producer Limousin 495kg at £1,050, Belcoo producer Charolais 370kg at £895, Charolais 355kg at £840, Tamlaght producer Simmental 490kg at £1,090, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 465kg at £1,075 and Leggs producer Charolais 505kg at £1,190.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 183ppk paid for a 700kg Charolais at £1,290.

Other lighter lots sold to 198ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1,135, Friesian cows sold from 72-142ppk paid for a 620kg Friesian at £870, Florencecourt producer Charolais 700kg at £1,290, Charolais 680kg at £1,160, Garrison producer Charolais 770kg at £1,120, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 690kg at £1,090, Lisnaskea producer 570kg Charolais at £1,070, Enniskillen producer Charolais 596kg at £1,070 and Derrylin producer Charolais 610kg at £990.