Enniskillen Mart: Heavy weight cattle sell to £1,190 per head

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 195 to 219 for an Aberdeen Angus 366kg at £800.

Mediumweights sold from 190 to 215 for a Charolais 430kg at £925.

Heavy weights sold from 185 to 218 for a Limousin 520kg at £1,135 and sold up to £1,190 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Aberdeen Angus 366kg at £800, Charolais 430kg at £925, Kesh producer Limousin 520kg at £1,135, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 490k at £1,050, Roscor producer Charolais 520kg at £1,115.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £950 paid for a 366kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £850 for a 333kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Fintona producer 366kg Charolais bull at £950, 348kg Charolais bull at £820, 380kg Charolais bull at £865, 335kg Limousin heifer at £695, 316kg Limousin heifer at £670, Derrygonnelly producer 362kg Hereford steer at £770, 340kg Hereford steer at £710, 362kg Hereford steer at £720, 326 Hereford heifer at £770, Fivemiletown producer 340kg Limousin steer at £880, 395kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £905, 370kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £905, 330kg Limousin heifer at £755, 314kg Charolais heifer at £710, 308kg Limousin steer at £750, Garrison producer 289kg Charolais heifer at £625, 285kg Limousin bull at £730, Enniskillen producer 293kg Charolais steer at £780, 290kg Charolais steer at £705, 219kg Limousin heifer at £490, 325kg Limousin steer at £765, 259kg Limousin steer at £660, 330kg Limousin steer at £770, 265kg Limousin steer at £650, Tempo producer 335kg Limousin steer at £730, 403kg Charolais steer at £875, 376kg Charolais steer at £820, Belleek producer 333kg Shorthorn heifer at £850, 319kg Charolais heifer at £655, 360kg Charolais heifer at £730, 273kg Charolais heifer at £565, Kesh producer 254kg Charolais bull at £655, 263kg Charolais bull at £635, 334kg Charolais heifer at £695, Irvinestown producer 590kg Simmental bull at £1,200, 306kg Limousin heifer at £625, 310kg Limousin heifer at £630.

CALVES: Ballinamallard producer Limousin bull at £390, Limousin bull at £340, Limousin bull at £270, Belgian Blue bull at £275, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £360, Belgian Blue bull at £335, Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue bull at £330, Derrylin producer Hereford heifer at £315, Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £305, Charolais heifer at £290, Charolais bull at £260, Charolais heifer at £260 and Lisbellaw producer Simmental bull at £280.

SUCKLER COWS

Trillick producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,440, Omagh producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,400, Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,370, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, Hereford cow with bull at £1,340, Rosslea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,310, Tempo producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,350 and Omagh producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,230.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 209ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1,000. Others from 190-220ppk paid for a 300kg Charolais at £660.

Tempo producer Charolais 550kg at £1,095, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 480kg at £1,000, Charolais 500kg at £1,010, Charolais 490kg at £970 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 500kg at £990, Charolais 480kg at £940.

Fat cows: Forward lots sold to 166ppk paid for a 620kg at £1,030. Light weights sold from 90-170ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £710.

Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £1,030, Monea producer Charolais 680kg at £1,010 and Garrison producer Charolais 630kg at £980, Charolais 620kg at £950.