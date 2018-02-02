Enniskillen Mart: Heavy weight cattle sell to £1,410 per head

Another grand entry of 1,054 cattle sold well in all six rings at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 290 for a Charolais 380kg at £1,105, mediumweights sold from 210 to 249 for a Charolais 470kg at £1,170, heavy weights sold from 190 to 238 for a Charolais 502kg at £1,195 and sold up to £1,410 per head.

BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 456kg Charolais at £1,070, 446kg Charolais at £1,070, 418kg Limousin at £1,020, Belleek producer 536kg Charolais at £1,140, 557kg Limousin at £1,145, Kinawley producer 608kg Charolais at £1,155, 456kg Charolais at £1,015, 610kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1,315, Enniskillen producer 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,095, 418kg Charolais at £1,315, 514kg Charolais at £1,190, 488kg Charolais at £1,125, 498kg Charolais at £1,130, Sixmilecross producer 366kg Charolais at £950, 374kg, Kesh producer 436kg Charolais at £1,005, 498kg Charolais at £1,085, 380kg Charolais at £865, 410kg Charolais at £955, 502k Charolais at £1,195, Newtownbutler producer 210kg Charolais at £1,160, 564kg Charolais steer at £1,150, 548kg Charolais at £1,140, 512k Limousin at £1,310, Lisnaskea producer 484kg Limousin at £1,140, 556kg Charolais at £1,255, 515kg Charolais at £1,155, 420kg Belgian Blue at £910, Roscor producer 482kg Charolais at £1,170, 408kg Charolais at £1,100, 494kg Charolais at £1,090, 380kg Charolais at £1,105, 380kg Charolais at £1,000, Ballinamallard producer 468kg Charolais at £1,055, 462kg Charolais at £1,105, 468kg Limousin at £970, 416kg Charolais at £1,035.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,155 paid for a 440kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £965 for a 441kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Garrison producer 440kg Charolais bull at £1,155, Charolais heifer at £820, 362kg Charolais bull at £965, 360kg Charolais heifer at £815, 317kg Charolais heifer at £720, 377 Charolais heifer at £930, Kinawley producer 440kg Limousin steer at £1,005, 472kg Limousin steer at £1,110, 375kg Limousin steer at £895, 405kg Limousin steer at £930, 450kg Limousin steer at £965, Enniskillen producer 470kg Charolais steer at £1,060, 410kg Charolais steer at £960, 453kg Hereford heifer at £840, 242kg Limousin heifer at £645, 298kg Charolais heifer at £805, Belleek producer 293kg Charolais bull at £800, 401kg Limousin bull at £940, 393kg Charolais bull at £1,030, 296kg Limousin bull at £790, 360kg Charolais bull at £925, Kesh producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £750, 406kg Charolais bull at £925, 325kg Charolais bull at £810, 337kg Charolais bull at £870, 315kg Charolais bull at £835, 287kg Charolais steer at £850, Derrylin producer 259kg Charolais bull at £730, 254kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £585, 319kg Limousin bull at £740, 320kg Charolais bull at £820, Derrygonnelly producer 331kg Charolais steer at £975, 350kg Charolais heifer at £825, 339kg Hereford heifer at £790, 335kg Charolais heifer at £860, Florencecourt producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 458kg Charolais steer at £1,030, 457kg Charolais steer at £1,080, 410kg Charolais steer at £1,010, Lisnaskea producer 366kg Charolais bull at £860, 365kg Charolais bull at £895, 366kg Charolais bull at £895, Irvinestown producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £765, 258kg Charolais bull at £785, 275kg Charolais heifer at £705, 330kg Charolais heifer at £820, 340kg Charolais bull at £790.

CALVES

Calves ¾ months

Lisbellaw producer Charolais bull at £590, Charolais bull at £555, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £540, Boho producer Limousin heifer at £505, Limousin bull at £500, Charolais heifer at £490, Charolais heifer at £480.

Dropped calves

Springfield producer Belgian Blue bull at £390, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue heifer at £330, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £310, Culkey producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £265, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £250, Maghaeravelly producer Limousin bull at £245, Friesian bull at £145, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £235, Letterbreen producer Friesian bull at £240.

SUCKLER COWS

Magheravelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,550, springing Simmental cow at £1,460, springing Simmental cow at £1,420, springing Simmental cow at £1,400, springing Simmental cow at £1,380, springing Simmental cow at £1,370, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,350, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with bull at £1,270, Tempo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,540, Omagh producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,320, Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,240.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold from 200-217ppk for a 700kg Limousin at £1,520, medium weights 205-245ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1,105, light weights sold from 210-246ppk paid for a 380kg at £935.

Leggs producer Charolais 700kg at £1,520, Charolais 640kg at £1,380, Charolais 625kg at £1,360, Charolais 620kg at £1,330, Newtownbutler producer 575kg Charolais at £1,285, Charolais 540kg at £1,220, Charolais 535kg at £1,165, Belleek producer Charolais 560kg at £1,280, Letterbreen producer Charolais 450kg at £1,105, Charolais 450kg at £1,100, Charolais 395kg at £1,000.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 215pkp for a 600kg Limousin at £1,290, light weights sold from 110-200ppk paid for a 500kg Limousin at £1,000, Friesian cows sold from 74-139ppk paid for a 722kg at £1,070.

Springfield producer Charolais 1,170kg at £1,515, Belcoo producer Charolais 800kg at £1,350, Roscor producer Charolais 600kg at £1,290, Florencecourt producer Charolais 844kg at £1,360, Charolais 860kg at £1,180, Charolais 760kg at £1,140, Letterbreen producer Charolais 770kg at £1,260, Kinawley producer Charolais 590kg at £1,050, Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1,050.