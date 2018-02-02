Search

Enniskillen Mart: Heavy weight cattle sell to £1,410 per head

Enniskillen Mart
Enniskillen Mart

Another grand entry of 1,054 cattle sold well in all six rings at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 290 for a Charolais 380kg at £1,105, mediumweights sold from 210 to 249 for a Charolais 470kg at £1,170, heavy weights sold from 190 to 238 for a Charolais 502kg at £1,195 and sold up to £1,410 per head.

BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 456kg Charolais at £1,070, 446kg Charolais at £1,070, 418kg Limousin at £1,020, Belleek producer 536kg Charolais at £1,140, 557kg Limousin at £1,145, Kinawley producer 608kg Charolais at £1,155, 456kg Charolais at £1,015, 610kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1,315, Enniskillen producer 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,095, 418kg Charolais at £1,315, 514kg Charolais at £1,190, 488kg Charolais at £1,125, 498kg Charolais at £1,130, Sixmilecross producer 366kg Charolais at £950, 374kg, Kesh producer 436kg Charolais at £1,005, 498kg Charolais at £1,085, 380kg Charolais at £865, 410kg Charolais at £955, 502k Charolais at £1,195, Newtownbutler producer 210kg Charolais at £1,160, 564kg Charolais steer at £1,150, 548kg Charolais at £1,140, 512k Limousin at £1,310, Lisnaskea producer 484kg Limousin at £1,140, 556kg Charolais at £1,255, 515kg Charolais at £1,155, 420kg Belgian Blue at £910, Roscor producer 482kg Charolais at £1,170, 408kg Charolais at £1,100, 494kg Charolais at £1,090, 380kg Charolais at £1,105, 380kg Charolais at £1,000, Ballinamallard producer 468kg Charolais at £1,055, 462kg Charolais at £1,105, 468kg Limousin at £970, 416kg Charolais at £1,035.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,155 paid for a 440kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £965 for a 441kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Garrison producer 440kg Charolais bull at £1,155, Charolais heifer at £820, 362kg Charolais bull at £965, 360kg Charolais heifer at £815, 317kg Charolais heifer at £720, 377 Charolais heifer at £930, Kinawley producer 440kg Limousin steer at £1,005, 472kg Limousin steer at £1,110, 375kg Limousin steer at £895, 405kg Limousin steer at £930, 450kg Limousin steer at £965, Enniskillen producer 470kg Charolais steer at £1,060, 410kg Charolais steer at £960, 453kg Hereford heifer at £840, 242kg Limousin heifer at £645, 298kg Charolais heifer at £805, Belleek producer 293kg Charolais bull at £800, 401kg Limousin bull at £940, 393kg Charolais bull at £1,030, 296kg Limousin bull at £790, 360kg Charolais bull at £925, Kesh producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £750, 406kg Charolais bull at £925, 325kg Charolais bull at £810, 337kg Charolais bull at £870, 315kg Charolais bull at £835, 287kg Charolais steer at £850, Derrylin producer 259kg Charolais bull at £730, 254kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £585, 319kg Limousin bull at £740, 320kg Charolais bull at £820, Derrygonnelly producer 331kg Charolais steer at £975, 350kg Charolais heifer at £825, 339kg Hereford heifer at £790, 335kg Charolais heifer at £860, Florencecourt producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 458kg Charolais steer at £1,030, 457kg Charolais steer at £1,080, 410kg Charolais steer at £1,010, Lisnaskea producer 366kg Charolais bull at £860, 365kg Charolais bull at £895, 366kg Charolais bull at £895, Irvinestown producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £765, 258kg Charolais bull at £785, 275kg Charolais heifer at £705, 330kg Charolais heifer at £820, 340kg Charolais bull at £790.

CALVES

Calves ¾ months

Lisbellaw producer Charolais bull at £590, Charolais bull at £555, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £540, Boho producer Limousin heifer at £505, Limousin bull at £500, Charolais heifer at £490, Charolais heifer at £480.

Dropped calves

Springfield producer Belgian Blue bull at £390, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue at £335, Belgian Blue heifer at £330, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £310, Culkey producer Belgian Blue heifer at £305, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £265, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £250, Maghaeravelly producer Limousin bull at £245, Friesian bull at £145, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £235, Letterbreen producer Friesian bull at £240.

SUCKLER COWS

Magheravelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,550, springing Simmental cow at £1,460, springing Simmental cow at £1,420, springing Simmental cow at £1,400, springing Simmental cow at £1,380, springing Simmental cow at £1,370, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,350, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with bull at £1,270, Tempo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,540, Omagh producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,320, Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,240.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold from 200-217ppk for a 700kg Limousin at £1,520, medium weights 205-245ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1,105, light weights sold from 210-246ppk paid for a 380kg at £935.

Leggs producer Charolais 700kg at £1,520, Charolais 640kg at £1,380, Charolais 625kg at £1,360, Charolais 620kg at £1,330, Newtownbutler producer 575kg Charolais at £1,285, Charolais 540kg at £1,220, Charolais 535kg at £1,165, Belleek producer Charolais 560kg at £1,280, Letterbreen producer Charolais 450kg at £1,105, Charolais 450kg at £1,100, Charolais 395kg at £1,000.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 215pkp for a 600kg Limousin at £1,290, light weights sold from 110-200ppk paid for a 500kg Limousin at £1,000, Friesian cows sold from 74-139ppk paid for a 722kg at £1,070.

Springfield producer Charolais 1,170kg at £1,515, Belcoo producer Charolais 800kg at £1,350, Roscor producer Charolais 600kg at £1,290, Florencecourt producer Charolais 844kg at £1,360, Charolais 860kg at £1,180, Charolais 760kg at £1,140, Letterbreen producer Charolais 770kg at £1,260, Kinawley producer Charolais 590kg at £1,050, Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1,050.