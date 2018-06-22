Enniskillen Mart: Heavy weight cattle sell to up to £1,485 per head

A great entry of cattle at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 278 for a Charolais 338kg at £1,080, mediumweights sold from 210 to 267 for a Charolais 404kg at £1,080, heavy weights sold from 200 to 229 for a Charolais 504kg at £1,155 and sold up to £1,485 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 388kg at £1,080, Kesh producer Charolais 404kg at £1,080, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 410kg at £1,065, Rosslea producer Limousin 504kg at £1,155, Limousin 503kg at £1,190, Irvinestown producer Limousin 526kg at £1,185, Limousin 508kg at £1,120, Derrylin producer Limousin 546kg at £1,186, Charolais 736kg at £1,485, Charolais 730kg at £1,405, Charolais 690kg at £1,340 and Lack producer Hereford 720kg at £1,350.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,015 paid for a 365kg Charolaus while heifers ranged from £570 to £930 for a 380kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Ballinamallard producer 390kg Limousin bull at £1,015, 362kg Charolais bull at £1,000, 335kg Charolais bull at £930, Kesh producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £755, 350kg Charolais heifer at £775, 428kg Charolais bull at £980, 308kg Charolais heifer at £735, 412kg Charolais heifer at £880, 329kg Charolais heifer at £730, 333kg Charolais steer at £785, 360kg Limousin steer at £880, Lisnaskea producer 236kg Charolais bull at £710, 307kg Limousin bull at £740, 420kg Limousin bull at £950, 304kg Limousin bull at £760, 321kg Limousin steer at £880, 254kg Charolais steer at £710, 311kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £690, 257kg Charolais heifer at £565, Trillick producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1,045, 287kg Charolais heifer at £645, 480kg Limousin bull at £980, Lisbellaw producer 365kg Limousin steer at £940, 286kg Limousin steer at £785, 301kg Limiousin steer at £770, Enniskillen producer 365kg Charolais steer at £1,015, 91kg Charolais steer at £990, 380kg Charolais heifer at £930, 311kg Charolais steer at £960, 376kg Limousin steer at £955, Derrylin producer 337kg Charolais bull at £900, 314kg Charolais bull at £930, 337kg Charolais bull at £880, Tempo producer 340kg Charolais steer at £960, 311kg Charolais heifer at £750, 328kg Charolais steer at £870 and Garrison producer 201kg Charolais heifer at £500, 254kg Charolais bull at £780 and 329kg Limousin heifer at £615.

CALVES

Kinawley producer Charolais heifer at £400, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £340, Belgian Blue bull at £325, Belgian Blue heifer at £295, Friesian bull at £80, Friesian bull at £75, Lisbellaw producer Charolais heiferat £325, Hereford bull at £260, Florencecourt producer Limousin bull at £325, Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue bull at £290, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £260 and Irvinestown producer Limousin heifer at £275.

SUCKLER COWS

Belcoo producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,840, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,380, Charolais cow with bull at £1,280, Augher producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,600, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,500, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,470, Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,460, Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,380, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,300 and Omagh producer Aberdeen Angus cow.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 231ppk for a 605kg Charolais at £1,400.

Medium weights sold from 195ppk to 235ppk for a 490kg Charolais at £1,170.

Light weights sold from 200ppk to 250ppk for a 250ppk Aberdeen Angus at £625.

Coolcrannan producer Charolais 605kg at £1,400, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 415kg at £935, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 440kg at £980, Limousin 545kg at £185, Limousin 535kg at £1,145, Derrylin producer Charolais 585kg at £1,295 and Lisbellaw producer Limousin 430kg at £915 and Limousin 425kg at £900.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 192p for a 604kg Limousin at £1,160

Feeding cows to 203p for a 616kg Limousin at £1,250, Friesian and Holstein cows to 144p 610kg at £880.

Bulls sold to 195p, 590kg Charolais at £1,150 up to £1,650 per head.

Tempo producer 654kg Saler at £905, Trillick producer 632kg Simmental at £880, Garrison producer 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £755, Bellanaleck producer 612kg Charolais at £935, 676kg Belgian Blue at £1,040, Lisnaskea producer 686kg Limousin at £1,080, Newtownbutler 716kg Limousin at £1,015, 664kg Charolais at £1,050, 586kg Limousin at £1,140, Lack producer 488kg Charolais at £860, Letterbreen producer 614kg Charolais at £980, Belleek producer 700kg Simmental at £1,120, Springfield 584kg Limousin at £1,145, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais at £1,150, Maguiresbridge producer 584kg Friesian at £715, Lisnaskea producer 60kg Charolais at £820, Derrylin producer 610kg Friesian at £880, Newtownbutler producer at 1,054kg Charolais bull at £1,605, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais bull at £1,150 and Leggs producer 810kg Charolais bull at £1,200.