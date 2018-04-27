Enniskillen Mart: Heavy weights sell up to £1,440 per head

With 800 cattle penned and a yard full of buyers trade contuined to frim in all six rings at Thursday’s sale.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 259 for a Charolais 390kg at £1,010, mediumweights sold from 215 to 253 for a Limousin 446kg at £1,130, heavy weights sold from 200 to 258 for a Charolais 500kg at £1,290 and sold up to £1,440 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 390kg at £1,010, Limousin 404kg at £985, Brookeborough producer Charolais 500kg at £1,290, Charolais 482kg at £1,185, Charolais 502kg at £1,230, Limousin 520kg at £1,250, Charolais 486kg at £1,190, Charolais 542k at £1,270, Irvinestown producer Limousin 350kg at £890, Charolais 508kg at £1,225, Augher producer Limousin 446kg at £1,130, Kesh producer Charolais 488kg at £1,205, Clogher producer Limousin 488kg at £1,200, Charolais 532kg at £1,240 and Kinawley producer Charolais 510kg at £1,240.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,035 paid for a 405kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £850 for a 315kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £850, 324kg Charolais heifer at £810, 332kg Charolais heifer at £840, 320g Charolais heifer at £800, 293kg Charolais heifer at £745, Garrison producer 410kg Charolais bull at £1,010, 316kg Charolais bull at £1,010, 316kg Charolais bull at £935, 247kg Charolais bull at £700, Irvinestown producer 325kg Limousin heifer at £960, 302kg Limousin heifer at £770, 360kg Charolais heifer at £745, Tempo producer 410 Limousin steer at £980, 335kg Limousin heifer at £710, Limousin heifer 319kg at £705, Kesh producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £700, 392kg Charolais heifer at £705, 310kg Charolais heifer at £725, 337kg Limousin steer at £735, Kinawley producer 80 Charolais steer at £710, 259kg Charolais steer at £765, 338kg Simmental steer at £740, 354kg Charolais steer at £845, Lisnaskea producer 338kg Charolais bull at £880, 346kg Charolais bull at £905, 342kg Charolais heifer at £775, 368kg Charolais heifer at £870, Enniskillen producer 410kg Charolais steer at £995, 334kg Charolais steer at £905, 335kg Charolais steer at £915, 405kg Charolais steer at £1,035, 361kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 405kg Charolais steer at £1,025, Dromore producer 350kg Charolais steer at £925, 415kg Limousin bull at £870, 355kg Charolais bull at £885 and Derrylin producer 252kg Limousin bull at £700, 243kg Limousin heifer at £645, 272kg Limousin heifer at £615 and 333kg Limousin bull at £860.

CALVES

Drumose producer Charolais bull at £455, Charolais bull at £325, Belcoo producer Charolais bull at £405, Charolais heifer at £400, Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £380, Boho producer Limousin heifer at £370, Trillick producer Charolais heifer at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £305, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Trillick producer Friesian bull at £62.

SUCKLER COWS

Dromore producer Charolais cow with bull at £2,100, Charolais cow with heifer at £2,020, Charolais cow with heifer at £2,000, Kinawley producer Simmental with heifer at £1,480, Letterbreen producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,280, Newtownbutler proucer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,280, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,210, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,390, springing Limousin heifer at £1,440, Clogher producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,200, springing Stabiliser heifer, springing Hereford heifer at £1,200.

Heifers

Beef lots sold from 236ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1,370 and a top price of at £1,495.

Medium and light weights sold from 189-230ppk for a 490kg Charolais at £1,120.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 660kg at £1,495, Charolais 580kg at £1,355, Charolais 530kg at £1,205, Charolais 580kg at £1,355, Charolais 530kg at £1,205, Derrylin producer Charolais 590kg at £1,400, Charolais 580kg at £1,370, Charolais 615kg at £1,330, Ballinamallard Charolais 580kg at £1,275, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 590kg at £1,350 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 560kg at £1,285, Charolais 510kg at £1,150.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 215pkp for a 600kg Limousin at £1,290, light weights sold from 110-200ppk paid for a 500kg Limousin at £1,000, Friesian cows sold from 74-139ppk paid for a 722kg at £1,070.

Springfield producer Charolais 1,170kg at £1,515, Belcoo producer Charolais 800kg at £1,350, Roscor producer Charolais 600kg at £1,290, Florencecourt producer Charolais 844kg at £1,360, Charolais 860kg at £1,180, Charolais 760kg at £1,140, Letterbreen producer 770kg Charolais at £1,260, Kinawley producer Charolais 590kg at £1,050 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1,050.