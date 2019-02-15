Enniskillen Mart: Massive showing of 1,325 cattle

A massive show of 1,325 cattle on offer at Enniskillen met a very firm trade in all six rings.

Light weight bullocks selling to at £1,025 paid for a 392kg Charolais 2.61 per kg.

Medium weight to at £1,090 for a 442kg Charolais 2.46 per kg and heavier steers to at £1,165 for a 556kg Charolais 2.09 per kg.

BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 484kg Charolais at £1,030, 494kg Limousin at £1,040, 514kg Charolais at £1,075, Enniskillen producer 660kg Charolais at £1,340, 594kg Charolais at £1,240, 430kg Charolais at £1,070, 556kg Charolais at £1,165, 426kg Charolais at £870, 506kg Charolais at £1,110, 438kg Charolais at £1,030, 536k Charolais at £1,130, Fintona producer 410kg Charolais at £1,055, 446kg Charolais at £1,050, 346kg Limousin at £895, 92kg at £1,025, Garrison producer 370kg Charolais at £860, 428kg Charolais at £1,000, 414kg Charolais at £1,025, 428kg at £990, Belleek producer 440kg at £1,050, 466kg Charolais at £1,020, 452kg Charolais at £990 and Newtownbutler producer 502kg Charolais at £1,085, 450kg Limousin at £1,010, 540kg Charolais at £1,150, 526kg Charolais at £1,130.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,060 paid for a 410kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £520 to £965 for a 385kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 410kg Charolais steer at £1,060, 425kg Charolais steer at £1,060, 385kg Limousin steer at £950, 415kg Charolais steer at £1,050, Garrison producer 330kg Charolais steer at £870, 300kg Charolais steer at £860, 262kg Charolais bull at £785, Derrylin producer 321kg Charolais heifer at £750, 314kg Charolais bull at £760, 321kg Charolais heifer at £750, 275kg Charolais heifer at £665, Derrylin producer 321kg Charolais heifer at £750, 314kg Charolais bull at £760, 321kg Charolais heifer at £750, 275kg Charolais heifer at £665, Belleek producer 440kg Charolais bull at £935, 306kg Charolais heifer at £720, 380kg Charolais heifer at £930, 304kg Charolais steer at £835, Kesh producer 326kg Charolais heifer at £795, 316kg Charolais heifer at £690, 344kg Charolais heifer at £735, Garrison producer 260kg Charolais steer at £740, 270kg Limousin heifer at £695, 300kg Charolais steer at £865, 383kg Charolais heifer at £900, 304kg Limousin steer at £900, Roscor producer 416kg Charolais heifer at £910, 388kg Charolais heifer at £890, 366kg Charolais heifer at £950, Kesh producer 256kg Charolais steer at £800, 305kg Charolais steer at £815, 271kg Charolais steer at £790, 265kg Charolais steer at £775, Derrygonnelly producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £805, 365kg Charolais heifer at £800, 339kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £830, 380k Charolais bull at £900, Kinawley producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £810, 440kg Charolais heifer at £910, 350kg Charolais heifer at £860 and Trillick producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £835, 290kg Charolais heifer at £735, 242kg Charolais heifer at £640, 273kg Charolais heifer at £655.

CALVES

Lisnaksea producer Charolais heifer at £345, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £290, Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £335, Charolais heifer 330, Limousin bull at £270, Friesian bull at £270, Kinawley producer Belgian Blue bull at £325, Derrygonnelly producer Simmental bull at £310, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £280 and Trillick producer Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS

Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,880, Omagh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,720, Aughnacloy producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,530, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,420 and Derrylin producer Hereford with heifer at £1,420, Hereford with bull at £1,340, springing Hereford at £1,090.

Heifers

Forward lots sold at £1,365 for a 630kg Charolais 2.16ppk and store heifers to at £1,040 for a 460kg Charolais 2.6ppk.

Lisbellaw producer 630kg Charolais at £1,365, 535kg Charolais at £1,100, 655kg Charolais at £1,280, 585kg Charolais at £1,185, Irvinestown producer 670kg Charolais at £1,350, 580kg Charolais at £1,169, 570kg Charolais at £1,130, 670kg Charolais at £1,300, Tempo producer 510kg Limousin at £1,105, 485kg Simmental at £1,000, Clogher producer 460kg Charolais at £1,040, 575kg Charolais at £1,125, 725kg Charolais at £1,075, 380kg Charolais at £970, 515kg Charolais at £1,060, Enniskillen producer 575kg Charolais at £1,140, 480kg Charolais at £1,045, 380kg Charolais at £770, 530kg Charolais heifer at £1,115, 540kg Charolais heifer at £1,080, Springfield producer 460kg Charolais at £985, 520kg Charolais at £1,095, Maugiresbrdge producer 705kg Charolais at £1,400, 655kg Charolais at £1,290 and Lisnaskea producer 505kg Charolais heifer at £1,035, 490kg Charolais at £1,055, 590kg Charolais at £1,200.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 185ppk paid for a 740kg Charolais at £1,365, while lighter lots sold from 100-190ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £950 and Friesian cows from 70-123ppk for a 630kg at £780.

Bellanaleck producer Charolais 740kg at £1,365, Charolais 696kg at £1,270, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 6960kg at £1,220, Florencecourt producer Charolais 770kg at £1,130.